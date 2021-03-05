Log in
Oxehealth : Secure Investment to Fund Commercial Expansion

03/05/2021 | 06:01am EST
OXFORDSHIRE, England, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxehealth have announced today that the company has secured financial commitments totalling £10m, which will be delivered in two rounds across 2021 and 2022. The rounds have been underwritten by existing shareholders and will be used to fund the commercial expansion of Oxevision, a vision-based patient monitoring and management platform.

Oxehealth Chief Executive Hugh Lloyd-Jukes said, "Oxehealth more than doubled annual recurring revenue in 2020.  We are helping clinicians to deliver safer, higher quality and more efficient care in sectors which will be critical to societies' recovery from COVID-19: mental health, ageing and step-down care. I'm delighted that this commitment gives us the funds we require to grow the business in support of clinicians in Europe and beyond over the next 2-3 years."

Chairman of the Board, James Ede-Golightly commented ""We are very pleased to have the support of our shareholders to accelerate the roll out of Oxevision into our existing markets and into new care settings around the world."

About Oxehealth

Oxehealth is a vision-based patient monitoring and management company.  We help clinicians to deliver safer, higher quality and more cost-efficient care in inpatient and residential care settings.

Our Oxevision platform enables staff both to plan patient care and to intervene proactively to help patients.

Unlike conventional remote patient monitoring companies, Oxevision includes a contact-free optical sensor which detects patient vital signs and behaviour and delivers a secure on demand video feed. 

Oxevision provides staff with a wider range of clinically validated early warning signs and risk factors than any other technology plus the ability to check the patient visually before choosing their intervention.

Our Oxehealth Service supports customers to deploy the Oxevision platform and to use it to create proactive, data-enabled systems of care that deliver not only a step change on deploying the system but also year on year continuous improvement in safety, quality and cost efficiency.

Patients benefit from improved care outcomes, better sleep and more privacy.

Staff have more time to care, greater peace of mind and the chance to use improved clinical insights to work "at the top of their band."

Contact:

Ben Walsh

ben.walsh@oxehealth.com  

(+44)07554018066

Head of Marketing

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxehealth-secure-investment-to-fund-commercial-expansion-301241090.html

SOURCE Oxehealth


© PRNewswire 2021
