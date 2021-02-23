Oxford Hounds Inc. : Announces Upcoming Launch of Wefunder Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Hounds Inc., a direct-to-consumer men's luxury apparel and accessories company founded by James Tulin, will be launching its official equity crowdfunding campaign on the Wefunder platform on March 2, 2021.

Oxford Hounds is partnering with Wefunder to provide the general public with the opportunity to purchase the earliest stage of preferred equity in the company. Shares will be priced at $0.50 each with a maximum fundraise of $1,070,000 for the round.

Prior to the official campaign launch, Oxford Hounds has achieved one of the highest grossing pre-launch fundraises in Wefunder history.

"We are overwhelmed by the vote of confidence and enthusiasm from investors thus far. We have quadrupled our target threshold well before 'going live' on Wefunder. We are extremely excited about the opportunity to provide a superior value proposition to the consumer and maximize a significant return for our investors," said Tulin.

Tulin has over 35 years of fashion industry experience as the former SVP, Principal and Director of Swank Inc., a NASDAQ traded men's and ladies' accessories company which was believed to be the largest in the world.

Swank was a licensee of notable fashion brands that included Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Guess, Tumi, Nautica and others. It was acquired by Randa Apparel and Accessories in 2012.

Rounding out the executive team for Oxford Hounds are Jim Tulin II, an experienced financial sector executive and social media marketing expert who will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer and Alex Tulin, a marketing professional with 15 years of product development, packaging and branding experience serving as Chief Marketing Officer.

Oxford Hounds will be utilizing the funds for working capital, inventory, product and website development, and other miscellaneous costs. The campaign will run until May 12, 2021 and will feature a $250 weekly free merchandise giveaway contest on the official Facebook page.

More information about the Oxford Hounds Wefunder campaign can be found at http://www.wefunder.com/oxfordhounds

