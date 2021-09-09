Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oxford Nanopore announces London IPO after hitting $3.3 billion valuation

09/09/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Oxford Nanopore, a provider of rapid COVID-19 tests to Britain's national health service, announced a London listing on Thursday as it aims to build on the 2.4 billion pound ($3.32 billion)valuation it achieved in its latest funding round.

The life sciences company is planning a free float of at least 25% of its shares in the initial public offering (IPO) and said it was aiming to reduce its losses to breakeven in the next five years.

A successful deal would be a major coup for the London Stock Exchange after a number of British pharma and life science companies listed on New York's Nasdaq, which has a large bio-tech investor community.

The Oxford-based company, which counts IP Group and Singapore's Temasek among its shareholders, provides DNA/RNA sequencing technology for sectors such as biomedical, infectious diseases and food and agriculture. It has also worked on rapid COVID-19 tests.

The deal will add to a crowded pipeline of share sales expected to launch in London and other European centres in the last IPO window of the year as 2021 looks set for a record volumes of new listings.

Bank of America, Citi and JPMorgan are global coordinators for the float.

In May, Oxford Nanopore held a 195 million pound funding round that saw Temasek, Wellington Management, M&G Investments and Nikon becoming new investors in the company and value the company at 2.4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7240 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Rachel Armstrong)

By Yadarisa Shabong and Abhinav Ramnarayan


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:21aGerman finance ministry raided in money laundering probe
RE
07:18aAnalysis-Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at Fed
RE
07:10aLos Altos CA Woman Recognized for Work Helping Women Who Feel Unsafe in Their Own Home
SE
07:08aCOVID-19 pushes Kenya's economy into first contraction in nearly 30 years
RE
07:07aHow business travel may never be the same again
RE
07:06aU.S. govt set to release plan to lower prescription drug prices - WSJ
RE
07:05aOxford Nanopore announces London IPO after hitting $3.3 billion valuation
RE
07:05aTop EU court gives broad protection to term 'champagne'
RE
07:05a1st Class Real Estate and Expetitle Announce a Joint Venture to Provide Tech-enabled Closings Across The U.S.
SE
07:05aWhiteoak Invests in Amplify-Now to Accelerate Global Expansion and Development
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
2Chinese gaming and 'metaverse' shares battered by regulatory squeeze
3European stocks at 3-week lows ahead of ECB decision
4LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
5UK house prices keep rising even as tax break unwinds: RICS

HOT NEWS