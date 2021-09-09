Oxford Nanopore announces London IPO after hitting $3.3 billion valuation

The life sciences company is planning a free float of at least 25% of its shares in the initial public offering (IPO) and said it was aiming to reduce its losses to breakeven in the next five years.

A successful deal would be a major coup for the London Stock Exchange after a number of British pharma and life science companies listed on New York's Nasdaq, which has a large bio-tech investor community.

The Oxford-based company, which counts IP Group and Singapore's Temasek among its shareholders, provides DNA/RNA sequencing technology for sectors such as biomedical, infectious diseases and food and agriculture. It has also worked on rapid COVID-19 tests.

The deal will add to a crowded pipeline of share sales expected to launch in London and other European centres in the last IPO window of the year as 2021 looks set for a record volumes of new listings.

Bank of America, Citi and JPMorgan are global coordinators for the float.

In May, Oxford Nanopore held a 195 million pound funding round that saw Temasek, Wellington Management, M&G Investments and Nikon becoming new investors in the company and value the company at 2.4 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7240 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Rachel Armstrong)

By Yadarisa Shabong and Abhinav Ramnarayan