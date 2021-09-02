Oxford Properties and CPPIB seek to sell one of Toronto's largest office buildings

TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Oxford Properties Group and
co-investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) have
hired RBC Capital Markets to explore a potential sale of
Toronto's Royal Bank Plaza, according to a spokesperson for
Oxford.
The downtown office complex is among Toronto's largest,
totalling almost 1.5 million square feet across two towers, with
RBC leasing 40% of the building.
Famed for a series of windows covered with a 24-carat gold
coating, the building was built in the 1970s and is a stand-out
feature in Toronto.
Oxford, the real estate business for the Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System (OMERS), has owned and managed the
property since 1999, while CPPIB became a co-investor in 2005.
The sale is part of Oxford's move to increase its assets in
logistics, multifamily and life sciences, according to the
spokesperson.
Proceeds will be used to fund Oxford's Greater Toronto Area
development pipeline.
"The anticipated sale is part of our global diversification
strategy and we will look to redeploy the proceeds to fund our
growth in Toronto, where we continue to have a favorable
long-term view," said Randy Hoffman, Senior Vice President,
Canada at Oxford Properties, in an emailed statement.
Oxford declined to comment on pricing but a source close to
the matter said the building should sell for more than C$1
billion ($797 million).
"From time to time, we evaluate opportunities to realize
gains on our investments, including real estate," said a
spokesman for CPPIB.
"We remain confident in the long-term potential of Toronto
as a leading global financial center, including as an owner of
commercial property."
($1 = 1.2550 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, Shariq Khan and Nichola Saminather,
Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)