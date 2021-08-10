Oxford Treatment Center to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

The virtual training sessions will take place on August 30 and August 31. Businesses can choose to register for either day.
Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.
“The number of overdose deaths in 2020 is staggering,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center. “And what’s even more worrying is that fentanyl, which has made its way through the city, was the driving factor. With it being so prevalent, we need more people trained in the community on how to respond to overdose emergencies, and our local businesses are a great place to start.”
“With the proliferation of fentanyl throughout Mississippi, anyone using any substance is at risk for a fatal overdose,” said Stovall. “Hopefully by working closely with local businesses, people in Oxford and beyond will know that we’re a place to turn to for help.”
About Oxford Treatment Center Oxford Treatment Center is an American Addiction Centers’ facility, a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org or call 866-244-1070 for help. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visitamericanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.
Contact:
Maz Rodriguez
Public Relations Manager
Cell: 615-335-0893
MRodriguez@ContactAAC.com