Oxygen Forensics Has Once Again Increased Support for Encrypted Apps and Services in Release of Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.1

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version to their all-in-one forensic solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective. With new screen lock bypass methods, support for new apps, and upgrades to multiple existing tools, this release ultimately grants investigators more access to secured data.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.1 now allows investigators to bypass screen locks on multiple supported LG devices based on Qualcomm chipsets. Investigators will no longer need a PIN or password to access device data. With this update and use of LG Advanced Flash mode, users will be able to create physical dumps, extract hardware keys, and decrypt evidence from various locked LG devices.

In app support, a wide selection of secure apps have been added to the Oxygen Forensics catalog, which now spans to 659 supported unique apps. Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.1 introduces support for Crypto Wallet, Brave Private Browser, Private Photo Vault Pro, ProtonMail, and more. Many of the apps included in this release are designed for encrypted messaging and data storage - often used by individuals looking to hide or conceal evidence. With version 14.1, investigators will have direct access to acquire data individuals do not want them to find.

Additionally, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.1 improves support for private messenger Wickr Me and user-controlled end-to-end encrypted cloud storage app Mega. Using the enhanced OxyAgent tool in Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.1, investigators can extract contacts, private chats, group chats, attachments, and calls from Wickr Me. For the encrypted cloud storage app, MEGA, users now have the ability to acquire evidence using our Oxygen Forensic® Cloud Extractor, giving investigators access to cloud data.

In this release, Oxygen Forensics focused their efforts on increasing support for encrypted apps and services, often used to conceal and store incriminating information. We spoke with Oxygen Forensics COO, Lee Reiber, on this decision. He stated, "Staying one step ahead of the bad guys is hard enough for today's digital experts. We strive to produce solutions to bridge the gap and even the DFIR playing field for our customers."

It is clear that the direction of innovation at Oxygen Forensics is led strongly by experience, research, and our customers. With new extraction methods, apps, and upgraded tools, Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.1 is another impressive release.

For a full list of 14.1 updates, click here .

