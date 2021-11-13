Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oxygen Independence and Improved Health Security for Barbados

11/13/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bridgetown, Barbados, Nov. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of ongoing COVID-19 cases across the island, the Government of Barbados is partnering with the US Southern Command, World Hope International, the US Embassy in Barbados, MAP International, and LIFT to deliver a new oxygen generation system, 3 million USD in vital pharmaceutical drugs, and PPE to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Barbados is located in the Eastern Caribbean where limited oxygen resources have been made even scarcer than usual due to high demand. With a shortage of medical-grade oxygen in the region this past summer and experiencing the high costs of attempting to convert liquid oxygen into gas, Barbados has been searching for a solution that would make the island oxygen-independent and provide better health security.

Now, Barbados successfully identified and purchased an oxygen generator system that will enable it to independently produce enough oxygen to meet the ongoing crisis. In order to get the 5-ton system delivered to the island, Barbados reached out to the US Southern Command who brought in World Hope International.

“World Hope has partnered in the past with both SouthCom and Barbados on emergency relief and preparedness,” stated World Hope CEO, John Lyon, “and we are happy to support Barbados in becoming oxygen-independent. We are committed to working alongside our neighbors in the Caribbean to support sustainable solutions that improve the wellbeing of people.  We are happy to support the logistics to move this oxygen generation system to Barbados and be able to deliver medical supplies donated by MAP International.” 

“MAP International is honored to help serve the needs of the people of Barbados with medicines and health supplies to help fight against the spread of COVID-19,” said Steve Stirling, MAP International President and CEO.

World Hope International is supporting the transportation of the nearly five and a half ton generator system in a 767 cargo flight along with the delivery of the pharmaceutical drugs and PPE donated by MAP International.

The US Ambassador to Barbados, taking part in the celebration surrounding the oxygen independence this weekend, remarked that, “These 300 pallets of medicine and medical supplies provided by MAP International, and the wings and wheels provided by World Hope, testify to the words so common at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – We are all in this together. These faith-filled organizations live out their creed – to whom much is given, much is required.”

###

About World Hope International
World Hope International addresses global poverty with sustainable, grassroots solutions that promote dignity and build opportunity and hope in the communities where it works.  World Hope International responds to both acute crises and systemic challenges by partnering with local communities to implement the most sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions — initiatives that belong to the communities and are centered on their visions for a better future.  World Hope International does this through strong partnerships that share its compassion for those who have been marginalized. Visit www.worldhope.org to learn more or follow World Hope International on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Attachments 


Heather Hill
World Hope International
heather.hill@worldhope.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pBEST BLACK FRIDAY HAIR DRYER DEALS 2021 : Best Early Babyliss, GHD, Revlon & More Deals Highlighted by Retail Egg
BU
01:35pAadi Bioscience Presents Two Abstracts on FYARRO (nab-Sirolimus) at the Annual Meeting of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS)
AQ
01:32pCG Oncology Presents Preliminary Phase 2 Data with CG0070 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guerin
BU
01:31pBLACK FRIDAY FANATICS DEALS 2021 : Best Early Fanatics Clothing Savings Found by Retail Egg
BU
01:30pCOP26 : India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout - delegate
RE
01:26pTECH DEVELOPMENT MUST BE HUMAN-CENTRIC : takeaways from the main discussion at Sber's AI Journey
PR
01:26pBLACK FRIDAY CRICKET DEALS (2021) : Early Phones, Plans & Service Sales Revealed by Retail Fuse
BU
01:25pJetmakers push freighters, 787 timing in hands of regulators
RE
01:25pSecured $SHIP Has Announced a New Platform for Play, Earn and Hold Crypto
NE
01:21pSAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Early Galaxy Watch Active 2, Watch 3 & Watch 4 Savings Compiled by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
2Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
3Putin says any Belarusian move to cut gas flows risks hitting ties
4Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements
5S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..

HOT NEWS