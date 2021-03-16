Oxygen : Named ‘Best Overall Fintech App' in 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Digital banking platform recognized as an important innovator providing value and impact in the fintech industry

Digital banking platform Oxygen today announced that it had been named Best Overall Fintech App in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards are held by FinTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market. Past notable winners of the FinTech Breakthrough Awards include Plaid, GooglePay, Quicken, Personal Capital, and Experian.

Beating out thousands of global entrants, Oxygen won the award on the strength of its banking app, which was designed from the ground up to meet the unique needs of both consumers and business by recognizing how people live and work today needs a different set of financial tools. The award comes in the company’s first full year of operation and right on the heels of their recent $17 million Series A funding announcement.

“This has been a year of rapid expansion for Oxygen—a testament to how much our product resonates with our users - consumers, creators and entrepreneurs pushing the boundaries on the future of the economy” said Oxygen CEO Hussein Ahmed. “It’s nice to receive independent industry recognition that Oxygen is creating meaningful advances in financial services innovation. This award is the result of a lot of hard work our team puts in everyday to try and reimagine what mobile banking could be, focusing on outcomes not just tools, and we look forward to building on that.”

“We established the FinTech Breakthrough Awards to honor companies that are revolutionizing industries spanning Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments and RegTec, among others,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough. “We saw over 3,850 nominations from across the globe this year and our judges were blown away by the innovations Oxygen is bringing with their digital banking app. We’re delighted to acknowledge their work with this award.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards honor important innovations in the fintech space. Nominations are analyzed, evaluated and scored by a panel of judges that includes senior-level, fintech and financial services professionals, journalists, analysts, and technology executives with a range of experience and perspectives.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in financial technologies and services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of fintech companies and products in categories including payments, personal finance, wealth management, fraud protection, banking, lending, regtech, insurtech, and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a modern financial platform designed for the 21st century economy - providing digital natives, creators and entrepreneurs pushing everyday boundaries a banking partner that understands how they live and work by offering a seamless user experience for both personal and business accounts in a way that makes them feel in their element. Available on iOS and Android, Oxygen users enjoy no monthly fees, early direct deposit, simple transfers, and cashback rewards on everyday purchases. Businesses can easily control their finances with integrated solutions that are elegant, simple and secure. Reject ordinary. Banking for the Extraordinary.

Based in San Francisco, Oxygen is backed by Runa Capital, Y Combinator and other leading fintech investors. For more information, visit www.oxygen.us and follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank, Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005256/en/