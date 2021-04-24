Oxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosion

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - An industrial plant
dedicated to oxygen packing in the city of Fortaleza, in
Brazil's northeastern region, exploded on Saturday, leaving four
people injured, local media reported.
Industrial gas maker White Martins, owner of the plant, said
in a statement that production of oxygen in the region has not
been affected, as the unit was dedicated to packing the gas. The
company, which is investigating the causes for the incident,
said it is looking for alternative places to fill the oxygen
cylinders.
The explosion comes as hospitals in Brazil have run out of
oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. In the northern city of
Manaus, a brutal second wave of the novel coronavirus forced the
federal government to fly oxygen in tanks across the country
earlier this year in an attempt to save people from suffocating
to death. nL1N2JU1B9
