Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosion

04/24/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - An industrial plant dedicated to oxygen packing in the city of Fortaleza, in Brazil's northeastern region, exploded on Saturday, leaving four people injured, local media reported.

Industrial gas maker White Martins, owner of the plant, said in a statement that production of oxygen in the region has not been affected, as the unit was dedicated to packing the gas. The company, which is investigating the causes for the incident, said it is looking for alternative places to fill the oxygen cylinders.

The explosion comes as hospitals in Brazil have run out of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. In the northern city of Manaus, a brutal second wave of the novel coronavirus forced the federal government to fly oxygen in tanks across the country earlier this year in an attempt to save people from suffocating to death. nL1N2JU1B9 (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26pVOLKSWAGEN  : warns of worsening output hit from chip shortage -FT
RE
05:13pBoE Deputy Governor Broadbent forecasts consecutive quarters of rapid growth - Telegraph
RE
05:00pOxygen packing plant in Brazil hit by explosion
RE
04:15pIndia asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling
RE
03:40pEXCLUSIVE : Online bookmaker Betway parent nears $5.1 billion deal to go public - sources
RE
02:50pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Ministers in charge of Hydrology, Meteorology, Disaster Risk Reduction, and Gender adopt the Hydromet Initiative
PU
02:40pU.S. regulator gives CP Railway early win as Kansas City Southern review continues
RE
02:30pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN  : Ilham Aliyev has held a phone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
PU
01:45pBitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270
RE
01:45pBitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 1.8% to $50,270
2India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : plans EV battery cells factory in southern Germany
4JBS S.A. : Brazil meatpackers explore wheat as feed alternative as corn prices rise
5U.S. regulator gives CP Railway early win as Kansas City Southern review continues

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ