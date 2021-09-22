Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oyster Consulting Hires Bob Mooney as General Counsel

09/22/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Bob Mooney has joined the firm as General Counsel following the retirement of Patrick M. Dennis.

Bob Mooney brings to Oyster Consulting and its clients the perspective, insight and experience gained from more than 30 years of senior leadership in financial services. Prior to joining Oyster, Bob held executive roles at Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management division including Compliance, Risk, Strategic Planning, and in the Private Client Group. Bob has served as a special assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York on the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force. He also worked as senior counsel for the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement.

"We wish Patrick the best as he retires from his corporate leadership role. As a co-founder, he was vital to our success and we are grateful for his service to our firm and our clients. We are thrilled to have Bob join our leadership team and are already benefiting from his advice and counsel. Bob brings strategic leadership with a value-driven approach that is the foundation of our firm's service," explains Buddy Doyle, Oyster Consulting CEO. "His experience, intellectual curiosity, analytical prowess, and uncompromising integrity further enables us to better manage risk and strategically build more productive businesses."

Bob joins Oyster Consulting's leadership team Buddy Doyle, Rob Hall (CFO), Pete Bowman (Managing Director, Strategic Planning and Execution) and David Williams (Managing Director, Head of Business Development) as they continue to guide the firm's rapid growth, ensuring that Oyster continues to deliver high quality results to its clients and attract knowledgeable, experienced consultants.

“I am excited to be joining this team of accomplished professionals who are passionate about serving clients and investors,” said Mooney.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting gives financial services industry clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. We have the expertise, experience and licensed professionals you need, all under one roof. Our seasoned industry leaders provide consulting, outsourcing and software to help you plan, manage risk, achieve compliance and optimize operations so you can focus on running and growing your business.

CONTACT

Buddy Doyle 
CEO 
804.965.5403
buddy.doyle@oysterllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b098b34d-b9db-4a6b-89b7-33ff662ef977


Primary Logo

Bob Mooney

Bob Mooney Joins Oyster Consulting as General Counsel

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pBankrupt Jeweler Alex & Ani Approved For Debt-Cutting Plan
DJ
03:16pONEOK : Announces 30% Absolute Emissions Reduction Target by 2030
PR
03:12pWOODWARD : Announces Declaration of Dividend (Form 8-K)
PU
03:12pWELCOMING TO ALL : Inclusive Community Build Playground Opening Soon in North Platte
PU
03:12pPYROGENESIS CANADA : 2021-09-22 PyroGenesis Subsidiary Pyro Green-Gas Selected to Supply $5Million (est.) Landfill Biogas Purification System
PU
03:12pQINETIQ : Brain implant turns thoughts into text, with 90% accuracy
PU
03:12pCARDINAL HEALTH : reinvents hospital claims remittance with comprehensive approach
PU
03:12pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference Webcast transcript
PU
03:12pBJ RESTAURANTS : Letter from Ernst & Young LLP to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated September 22, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
03:12pAPI President & CEO Mike Sommers Highlights Role of Pennsylvania Natural Gas and Oil at Economic Club of Pittsburgh
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals bond-buying taper coming 'soon,' rate hike shifts to 2022
2Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
3The calm before the storm?
4LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Burberry, FedEx, Hershey, Micron T..

HOT NEWS