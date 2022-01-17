Ozone harms East Asian crops, costing $63 bln a year, scientists say

* Wheat, rice and maize yields hit by ozone build-up
* China losing a third of potential wheat output
* Reducing fossil fuel use could cut ozone levels
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fossil fuel emissions aren’t just driving
climate change and worsening air quality, they’re also hurting
crop yields enough to cause some $63 billion in annual losses in
East Asia, scientists say.
With high levels of ozone pollution, China, South Korea and
Japan are seeing diminished yields in wheat, rice, and maize,
according to a study https://www.nature.com/articles/s43016-021-00422-6
published Monday in the journal Nature Food.
China alone is losing a third of its potential wheat
production and nearly a quarter of rice yields as ozone disrupts
plant growth. That has worrying implications beyond the region,
with Asia providing the majority of the world’s rice supply.
“East Asia is one of the biggest bread baskets and rice
bowls in the world,” said lead author Zhaozhong Feng, an
environmental researcher at Nanjing University of Information
Science & Technology.
Asia is also a hotspot for ozone, formed when sunlight
interacts with greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxide, carbon
monoxide and volatile organic compounds that are released by the
burning of fossil fuels.
In the stratosphere, a layer of ozone protects the planet
from ultraviolet radiation. But closer to Earth’s surface, ozone
can harm plants and animals, including humans.
Feng and his colleagues used ozone monitoring data to
estimate the crop damage as costing roughly $63 billion.
Previous research on the topic has used computer simulations to
assess the economic impact of ozone pollution on crops.
Ozone “directly damages food security in China for all three
crops,” Feng said.
This is a concern for China, which is already worried about
its declining land quality. The country has to feed a fifth of
the world’s population with only 7% of its farmland.
As industry, energy and urban expansion have competed for
limited land resources, China lost some 6% of its arable land https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-total-arable-land-shrinks-nearly-6-2009-2019-survey-2021-08-27/#:~:text=SHANGHAI%2C%20Aug%2027%20(Reuters),land%20use%20published%20on%20Thursday
- or 7.5 million hectares - from 2009 to 2019, according to a
state land survey published in August last year. While Beijing
has since drawn a “red line” to protect existing agricultural
land, experts still anticipate the total to fall further by
2030.
“In some parts of the world, ozone pollution is comparable
to or even worse for crops than the other big stressors of heat,
drought, and pests,” said Katrina Sharps, a spatial data analyst
at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology. In a 2018 study https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/gcb.14157,
she and other researchers estimated global wheat yield losses
from ozone pollution totalled $24.2 billion annually between
2010 and 2012.
“It’s an under-recognized problem,” Sharps said.
Ozone levels have declined in America and Europe over the
last two decades, with the introduction of stricter air quality
measures. But the pollutant is increasing in Asia.
While the gases that contribute to ozone pollution are
largely emitted from cities, the impact is worse in rural areas
where ozone forms.
Scientists said the best way to bring down ozone levels is
to curb the use of fossil fuels – the same action needed to
bring down greenhouse gas emissions causing climate change.
Without stricter emissions controls in Asia, Sharps said,
“things are going to get worse.”
(Reporting by Gloria Dickie; Additional reporting by David
Stanway; Editing by Katy Daigle and Toby Chopra)