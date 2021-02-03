P.F. Chang's : Celebrates Lunar New Year

Celebrate Good Fortune with special menu items to honor the season

To honor its roots in Asian tradition, P.F. Chang’s is celebrating Lunar New Year. Beginning today through March 30, P.F. Chang’s will mark the Year of the Ox with special menu items and seasonal experiences.

“Lunar New Year is a rich cultural tradition and one that we’re proud to honor,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer for P.F. Chang’s. “We look forward to adding our unique perspective to the celebration with incredible flavors and new menu items.”

Two exclusive menu offerings debuting for Lunar New Year include Fire & Ice dessert and Red Lantern cocktail. “These items allow us to further expand our elevated menu offerings and provide our guests with an immersive dining experience,” said Steve Solis, P.F. Chang’s director of culinary operations.

The Red Lantern, a guest favorite in 2020, returns to the menu for a limited time only. Artfully mixed Reyka Vodka, Solerno Liqueur, blood orange, pineapple and lemon are decorated with an ornate red lantern stir stick in an illuminated glass.

Fire & Ice blends the warmth of bread pudding with the chill of vanilla ice cream, encased in a rich chocolate shell and served flaming in a table-side spectacle. The culinary and visual delight is the perfect addition to any Lunar New Year celebration.

In addition to the featured dessert and cocktail, holiday menu items including Korean Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps, Miso Butter Lobster Dumplings, Peking Duck and the Rising Dragon cocktail will remain on the menu and are available for dine-in and to-go.

The Lunar New Year festivities extend to P.F. Chang’s locations across the United States, where restaurant guests will enjoy the culture and custom marked by the new moon. Lantern Festivals in Asia symbolize the coming of spring and wishes for a bright future. In line with that tradition, red lanterns will adorn P.F. Chang’s bistros in celebration of the holiday. Other elements of the celebration include a limited-edition gold motif Lunar New Year gift card, highlighting the Year of the Ox, available in-restaurant and online for the remainder of 2021.

For more details on the Lunar New Year celebrations at P.F. Chang’s, visit lunarnewyear.com.

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking sauces and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

