P&G CEO and chairman, corporate directors re-elected to board after challenge

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
shareholders re-elected with more than 90% support the consumer
goods company's CEO and chairman, all of its current directors
and a new member to the board at its annual meeting on Tuesday.
Environmental non-profits had urged shareholders to vote
against CEO Jon Moeller as chairman, preferring an independent
chair instead, and also opposed two directors, Angela Braly and
Patricia Woertz.
The non-profits said that Cincinnati-based P&G has taken
"insufficient action" to deal with the risks related to
deforestation. Some investors such as the New York State Common
Retirement Fund and New York City pensions backed the
environmentalists' efforts.
Investors at the meeting, which was held virtually,
asked Moeller about what P&G is doing to prevent consumers from
swapping out the company's branded products for cheaper private
label goods as inflation hits shoppers' wallets.
Moeller said that P&G has products like Tide Pods at
multiple price points, spanning from a Tide Power Pod at 50
cents to a Tide Simply Pod at 20 cents.
Wall Street analysts have noted in recent research
reports that P&G is losing market share in some of its biggest
categories like detergent, paper towels and diapers.
Moeller added that P&G is trying to educate consumers on
the "mileage benefits" of its products - meaning they last
longer - and the savings that accrue from them. P&G's products
like its Ariel detergent pods also help extend how long clothes
last, Moeller said, reducing waste and costs for customers.
More than 100 shareholders attended the virtual meeting,
Moeller said.
Shareholders also approved P&G's executive compensation
by more than 92%. Executive pay this year included a factor
measuring how well the company performed in achieving
environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York
Editing by Nick Zieminski)