Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

P&G CEO and chairman, corporate directors re-elected to board after challenge

10/11/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co shareholders re-elected with more than 90% support the consumer goods company's CEO and chairman, all of its current directors and a new member to the board at its annual meeting on Tuesday.

Environmental non-profits had urged shareholders to vote against CEO Jon Moeller as chairman, preferring an independent chair instead, and also opposed two directors, Angela Braly and Patricia Woertz.

The non-profits said that Cincinnati-based P&G has taken "insufficient action" to deal with the risks related to deforestation. Some investors such as the New York State Common Retirement Fund and New York City pensions backed the environmentalists' efforts.

Investors at the meeting, which was held virtually, asked Moeller about what P&G is doing to prevent consumers from swapping out the company's branded products for cheaper private label goods as inflation hits shoppers' wallets.

Moeller said that P&G has products like Tide Pods at multiple price points, spanning from a Tide Power Pod at 50 cents to a Tide Simply Pod at 20 cents.

Wall Street analysts have noted in recent research reports that P&G is losing market share in some of its biggest categories like detergent, paper towels and diapers.

Moeller added that P&G is trying to educate consumers on the "mileage benefits" of its products - meaning they last longer - and the savings that accrue from them. P&G's products like its Ariel detergent pods also help extend how long clothes last, Moeller said, reducing waste and costs for customers.

More than 100 shareholders attended the virtual meeting, Moeller said.

Shareholders also approved P&G's executive compensation by more than 92%. Executive pay this year included a factor measuring how well the company performed in achieving environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:07pCANADA FX DEBT-Risk aversion pins down Canadian dollar near 2-year low
RE
03:06pMarkets sway around on raft of economic, political worries
RE
03:03pIMF's Gopinath: Poorer nations do face big debt challenges
RE
03:01pSpot silver falls over 3%…
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 2.50% to Settle at $6.5960 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFactbox-Ticking bomb: The risks the IMF sees to financial stability
RE
02:57pMexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds
RE
02:56pBank of England's Bailey tells pension funds they have 3 days to rebalance
RE
02:54pColumbia Threadneedle suspends dealing in UK fund to restore liquidity
RE
02:52pIf Taiwan is safe, supply chains will be safe, says Taiwan minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta..
2U.S. banks seen building $5 billion in reserves as recession risks grow
3Volkswagen: stabilization period over for Porsche IPO
4Eni : begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to the Panigaglia t..
5Taiwan again raises cost of shorting stocks to help stabilise market

HOT NEWS