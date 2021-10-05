PA Options for Wellness Hosting Grand Opening Event for Fourth Medical Cannabis Dispensary Located in Fogelsville

FOGELSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PA Options for Wellness Inc., a Pennsylvania-based medical cannabis research company, announced today that it will be holding a grand opening event on October 9th for its fourth dispensary, Vytal Options, at 7720 Main Street Unit 3, Fogelsville, PA 18051.



Conveniently located off I-78 and Route 100 in the Fogelsville Center, Vytal Options Fogelsville will create 15-20 full time jobs for area residents with potential for more to be added. Vytal Options Fogelsville will offer a diverse inventory for registered patients including flower, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and ancillary devices/accessories.

PA Options for Wellness was founded in 2014 with a research and education-centered goal of becoming the leader in Pennsylvania's emerging medical cannabis industry. It is one of the first recipients of a Clinical Registrant permit in collaboration with Penn State College of Medicine. The desired outcome of our research is focused on improving patient outcomes, quality of life, and developing novel treatment methods; all in an effort to identify the cannabis strains most effective for particular medical conditions through clinical research.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Fogelsville community where, just as in our other locations, we are focused on patient outcomes and have hired a highly experienced team who are dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to medical marijuana.” said Thomas A. Trite, CEO and founder of PA Options for Wellness. “I continue to be extremely proud that we are working with the Penn State College of Medicine to provide needed medical cannabis research and to help educate both providers and patients in the Fogelsville community and across the Commonwealth.

Vytal Options will be available to qualified patients who possess a valid medical marijuana identification card. The dispensary will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Grand Opening agenda:

Saturday, October 9th, 2021

9:45 am: Ribbon cutting with Vytal Options team

10 am: Vytal Options Fogelsville doors will open for all Pennsylvania medical card holders

10 am – 3pm

Join us in the Fogelsville Center parking lot for food, fun, and education! Bodega Bistro food truck Meet the Growers Revel INSA Penn Health Group Terrapin Jushi Medical Marijuana card certifications through PAMMJ.com





About PA Options for Wellness

PA Options for Wellness was founded by Thomas A. Trite, PD, FASCP, in 2014 with the goal of creating a premier medical cannabis service model and to be the leader in the emerging medical cannabis industry and cannabis research.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA Options for Wellness’s mission is to become the preferred provider of medical cannabis to qualified, approved patients through high quality products, and dignified, professional service. We are focused on research, patient experiences, and improving quality of life.

PA Options for Wellness is proud to have been awarded one of the first Pennsylvania Clinical Registrant licenses in June 2019 in collaboration with Penn State College of Medicine. Our 65,000 sq. ft. grow/process facility includes lab space and is located in Duncannon, Perry County.

Contact: John Reynolds, John.Reynolds@buchananpr.com