PA “RAEX”: Uzbekistan's rating BB with a stable outlook is due to the continued positive dynamics of economic growth in the republic

09/17/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

An information event dedicated to the economic and investment potential of Uzbekistan, which was organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Germany in conjunction with the RAEX rating agency, was held in Frankfurt am Main.

The event was attended by representatives of the public and political, business circles, banking and financial structures of Belarus, Belgium, Germany, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Russia and Uzbekistan.

They were familiarized with the modern development of the republic, the active course of reforming the socio-political and trade-economic spheres.

For his part, the speaker of 'RAEX-Europe' presented the recently updated credit rating of Uzbekistan, information about its growing financial market and stable banking structures.

He explained that Uzbekistan's rating, repeating last year's indicator - BB- with a stable outlook, is due to the continued positive dynamics of economic growth in the republic, despite the global pandemic and its negative impact on national and international trade.

Separately, they noted the importance of structural reforms in the public sector in maintaining the positive economic trend of Uzbekistan, which is why there is an inflow of foreign investments in the republic.

Representatives of the Agency for State Assets Management and Investment Promotion of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as private companies - Investment Group 'Avesta' and 'Asia Frontclear Management B.V.' also familiarized with the presentation of banking and financial reforms and trade and economic opportunities of Uzbekistan, presented the active course of the government aimed at creating all conditions for local and foreign investors, including after the pandemic.

At the end of the event, an exchange of views took place on issues of interest.

https://dunyo.info/

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 21:09:02 UTC
