Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

PAG, Platinum among bidders for Advent's stake in Singapore tuition chain worth up to $500 million -sources

11/28/2022 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Private equity firms PAG and Platinum Equity are among bidders vying for Advent International's stake in Singaporean tuition chain The Learning Lab that could fetch up to $500 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sale process, which is being run by Rothschild & Co, has entered a second round of bids, the sources said, declining to be named as the information is confidential.

Binding bids are due around Dec. 10, one of the sources said.

U.S.-based private equity fund Advent initially kicked off the sale of The Learning Lab last year but the process stalled, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic which made due diligence challenging while affecting the company's performance, the source said.

A "valuation mismatch" and the seller's initial price expectation also contributed to the delay, the source said, adding the final deal may fetch less than $500 million.

Current suitors also include Singapore's Temasek-backed investment firm SeaTown Holdings and China's TAL Education Group, the source added.

Advent and PAG declined to comment, while the Learning Lab, Rothschild, Platinum, SeaTown and TAL did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The Southeast Asian education sector is attracting investors' interest as a growing number of affluent families in the region are driving demand for private tuition, including after school classes.

The Learning Lab offers tuition and other academic services for pre-school, primary, secondary and junior college students in Singapore, according to its website. It also has a presence in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

In Singapore, The Learning Lab has operated eight educational facilities since it was established nearly two decades ago.

Advent invested in The Learning Lab in a buyout deal in September 2014, the fund's website shows, without disclosing the value of the transaction. Singapore's Straits Times reported at that time that Advent bought a "significant stake" in Learning Lab at around S$300 million ($218.55 million).

In 2018, The Learning Lab partnered with Best Learning Education Group, a China-based English-language training firm, to create an education platform seeking investment and expansion opportunities in Asia.

($1 = 1.3727 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Yantoultra Ngui in Singapore; Additional reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Roxanne Liu and Yantoultra Ngui


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.36% 5607.31 Real-time Quote.-10.36%
ROTHSCHILD & CO -1.47% 36.8 Real-time Quote.-7.43%
TAL EDUCATION GROUP -2.04% 5.29 Delayed Quote.34.61%
Latest news "Economy"
05:23aBritish lawmakers say business at risk from lack of chip support
RE
05:20aAlert level raised for Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano after eruption - USGS
RE
05:20aChina's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil
RE
05:13aItaly applies 50% windfall tax on energy companies' extra income
RE
05:13aGold gains on dollar pullback, China demand
RE
05:11aStrike brings trains to standstill across Austria
RE
05:09aEU sets out post-Brexit rules for derivatives clearers - draft EU document
RE
05:08aChina's stocks, yuan tumble as COVID protests rattle nerves
RE
05:07aCredit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise
RE
05:07aAfter China's protest weekend, COVID cases hit record
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2China calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Italy applies 50% windfall tax on energy companies' extra income
5Take Five: Everything to play for

HOT NEWS