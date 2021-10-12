PAHO and ECLAC Present Joint Report on the Prolonged COVID-19 Health Crisis and Its Impact on Health, the Economy, and Social Development

WHAT: The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) will present their joint report The prolonged health crisis and its impact on health, the economy, and social development.

The report, the second by the two organizations since the beginning of the pandemic, defines potential scenarios for control and evolution of the pandemic in the short term and details recommended actions to strengthen government capacity to respond to the health needs of populations.

WHEN: Thursday 14 October, at 10 am Washington D.C. and 11 am Chile time

Click herefor your corresponding time zone.

WHO:

• Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, PAHO Director

• Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC

HOW:

VIA ZOOM Webinar:

Please register here before the briefing:

https://paho-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kd2fKJqxQv6zooeFCwhNvg

You will receive an email with the confirmation and the final link to join.

Questions can be submitted prior to the briefing at the following email addresses: mediateam@paho.org y conferenciaprensa@cepal.org.

Questions will be answered by the PAHO Director and ECLAC Executive Secretary live once the report has been presented.

Please connect 5 minutes prior to the start.

The briefing will also be broadcast on the ECLAC website:

• PAHO Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PAHOWHO) and Twitter (@opsoms and @pahowho)

• ECLAC Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eclac/) and Twitter (@eclac_un)

The complete electronic version of the new PAHO-ECLAC joint report, along with a press release, will be available on the PAHO and ECLAC websites, as well as on the website of the COVID-19 Observatory in Latin America and the Caribbean, on Thursday 14 October, as soon as the press conference has ended.

Links

PAHO/COVID-19- www.paho.org/coronavirus

ECLAC COVID-19 Observatory in Latin America and the Caribbean

MEDIA CONTACTS

• ECLAC Public Information Unit in Santiago, Chile. Email: prensa@cepal.org; telephone: (56 2) 2210 2040.

• PAHO Public Affairs in Washington D.C. Email: mediateam@paho.org; telephone (+1) 202-974-3449.