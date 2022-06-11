Log in
PAKISTAN FINANCE MINISTER ISMAIL SAYS IMF STILL HAS CONCERNS OVE…

06/11/2022 | 08:57am EDT
PAKISTAN FINANCE MINISTER ISMAIL SAYS IMF STILL HAS CONCERNS OVER 2022-23 BUDGET


© Reuters 2022
