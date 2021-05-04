Log in
PAKNEJAD P.C. Files Civil Rights and Privacy Invasion Lawsuit Against California Company Alleging Discriminatory Business Practices Against Asians and Iranians

05/04/2021 | 09:28am EDT
The law firm Paknejad P.C. has filed a civil rights lawsuit in California Superior Court on behalf of Hau Wang and Thomas Wan, two California residents who were refused service by Knight Environmental Consulting LLC because they were presumed to be, “Chinese or Iranian affiliated persons.”

The action comes as Congress debates the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill, which addresses a disturbing trend of violent and discriminatory acts against Asian Americans.

The complaint, which contains over 220 pages of exhibits, alleges Knight Environmental Consulting LLC used increasingly abusive language against Wang and Wan when it became inundated with negative reviews on Google for refusing Wang and Wan service on the basis of their perceived national origin. At one point, the defendant told Wan it had recorded his voice without his consent and accused Wang and Wan of committing felonies. Knight also threatened to call United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, prejudicially and baselessly assuming they are not in the United States legally.

All Californians have a Constitutional right to the enjoyment of public accommodations without discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sexual orientation, citizenship, primary language, or immigration status. California law classifies threats to call police with false allegations as “intimidation by threat of violence.”

“Discrimination is ugly, it’s inhumane, and in the context of doing business in California, is illegal,” notes attorney Pouria Paknejad, who represents the plaintiffs in the case. “Hau was excited about buying a new house for his growing family when he was refused an inspection because of the defendant’s negative perception of the name Wang. What he experienced rightly shook him to the core.”

The suit seeks an award of statutory damages and injunctive relief for violations of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, the Ralph Act of 1974, and the California Invasion of Privacy Act. It has been filed as Orange County Superior Court Case No. 30-2021-01196408-CU-NP-CJC.


© Business Wire 2021
