PARRIS Law Firm : Class Action Forces LA County to Reopen Breweries and Wineries Per State Guidelines

03/21/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the County of Los Angeles changed its brewery and winery re-opening guidelines to align with the State of California as a direct result of the legal action taken by the PARRIS Law Firm.

On Friday, March 19, attorneys from the PARRIS Law Firm filed an amendment to their original class action lawsuit against the County of LA on behalf of Transplants Brewing, LLC. The suit demanded an immediate response as the County continued to unconstitutionally discriminate against Transplants and other breweries and wineries that do not have on-site kitchen facilities.

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Los Angeles County immediately changed its order allowing breweries, distilleries and wineries to reopen for indoor service if food is provided and outdoor service with no food is provided.

"It's unclear why the county continues to discriminate against breweries and wineries, but it finally came to its senses and revised the guidelines allowing Transplants and other independent businesses to begin getting back to business," said attorney Khail Parris. "These establishments have been hit the hardest because they rely on regular customers to make a profit, and between the pandemic and the completely inconsistent guidelines provided by the County of Los Angeles, they were barely holding on."

The firm initially filed its complaint in September of 2020 calling out the County's overreaching standards for wineries and breweries. In October, the lawsuit forced the County Board of Supervisors to change their guidelines. Unfortunately, the PARRIS Law Firm had to file an amended complaint to once again for the County to abide by the State of California's guidelines.

To read the firm's March 19, 2021 Filing, click here.

To read the County's order, click here.

To read Appendix Y which specifically governs breweries and wineries, click here.

About PARRIS Law Firm
The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com

Contact
Dante Hickles
dante@parris.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parris-law-firm-class-action-forces-la-county-to-reopen-breweries-and-wineries-per-state-guidelines-301252512.html

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
