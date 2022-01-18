PATA partners to launch new net zero methodology for hotels

BANGKOK, January 18, 2022 -- The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in partnership with global hospitality, travel and tourism sector organisations released a new methodology to guide hotels on how to set a net zero pathway.

The Net Zero Methodology for Hotels provides detailed guidance on how hotels can approach the technical aspects of net zero, such as what should be included in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, milestones to be reached by target years such as 2025, 2030 and 2040, and how to approach decarbonization through renewable energy. The methodology also provides guidance on alignment with frameworks such as the Science Based Targets Initiative, Race to Zero and the Glasgow Declaration.

Graham Harper, PATA Sustainability and Social Responsibility Advisor, said, "We are delighted to have supported the development of this new Net Zero Methodology for Hotels. Although many parts of Asia are still suffering significantly from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as we gradually reopen it is clear that sustainability is top of the agenda. This methodology will help hotel companies understand the steps they need to take to get on the path to net zero."

The Methodology is authored by Greenview, a global sustainable hospitality consultancy, in partnership with PATA, Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It was developed through a collaborative process with industry experts, including an Advisory Group of over 20 hotel companies, and after a wide stakeholder consultation.

Eric Ricaurte, Founder and CEO of Greenview said, "As more and more hotel companies make net zero commitments, it is important to document how the specific challenges faced by this sector should be addressed. All too often existing guidance relates to commercial real estate which does not take into account issues such as the particular owner / operator / franchisee relationships in hotels, ongoing changes in portfolio, or the differing status of renewable energy in countries around the world. The methodology provides comprehensive and detailed guidance on all the topics which will need to be addressed by a hotel owner or operator wishing to achieve net zero by 2050."

"The methodology is not only for those in the hotel sector wishing to set a net zero pathway, but also aims to provide additional insights for the wider climate change and net zero community so that the specific challenges and opportunities faced by hotels can be better understood. Furthermore, as hotel stays are included in Scope 3 Business Travel for companies in all sectors wishing to achieve net zero, this methodology aims to provide a consistent approach to net zero for hotels which will support these ambitions."

Jeremy Smith, founder of Tourism Declares, added, "We are seeing a great momentum now within the tourism and hospitality sector when it comes to net zero, with many commitments being made by companies large and small. The challenge now is how to realize those commitments and this methodology represents a critical tool in supporting actual progress being made. The challenge is significant, but by following the guidance set out in this methodology hotel companies can start to plot their own pathway, in a way which is aligned with global frameworks and, importantly, in line with climate science."

Chris Imbsen, Director of Sustainability at WTTC, said, "At the COP 26 meeting in Glasgow in November last year, we launched our Net Zero Roadmap for the Travel & Tourism sector. In it we identified the opportunity for the hotel industry to decarbonize more quickly than some other industries in our sector, such as cruise and aviation, and this methodology provides the details which they can follow in order to achieve this."

Patrick O'Meara, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, said, "The Net Zero Methodology for Hotels is a significant innovation which will enable hotels to make credible and achievable net zero commitments. The Methodology helps hotels to set boundaries, to measure and report emissions in a consistent way, and to make appropriate use of carbon offsetting in the short to medium term. It will help those hotels who have yet to make significant progress to start immediately on their net zero journey. We are looking forward to reflecting the guidance set out in this methodology in our Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality which will be launched early next year."

The Net Zero Methodology for Hotels is available for download from the Greenview website along with a Summary and Practical Guide to Getting Started.