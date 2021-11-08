Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PAYPAL CEO SAYS SEEING THE IMPACT OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN SHORTAGES IN OUR MERCHANT BASE

11/08/2021 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PAYPAL CEO SAYS SEEING THE IMPACT OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN SHORTAGES IN OUR MERCHANT BASE


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pAMC revenue beats, loss narrows as movie buffs return to theaters
RE
05:16pPhillips 66 to convert Alliance Refinery to terminal facility
RE
05:15pPaypal ceo says only a select few deals will meet our very strict financial, strategic and capital allocation criteria
RE
05:13pPaypal ceo says seeing the impact of global supply chain shortages in our merchant base
RE
05:13pBoeing U.S. worker vaccine exemption requests top 11,000 -sources
RE
05:12pPaypal ceo expects venmo to be transaction margin positive this year
RE
05:11pPaypal ceo says will expand global pay later portfolio in h1 2022 to include longer-term installment plans
RE
05:09pPaypal ceo says will expand buy now pay later to italy and spain in q4
RE
05:08pTencent Music beats profit estimates as content push brings in listeners
RE
05:08pPaypal ceo says walmart now presents paypal as a checkout option for both grocery and marketplace business - conf call
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Something in the air:Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
3Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, GitLab, International Consolidated Air..
4Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
5Tesla shares ease after Twitter users vote for Musk to sell stock

HOT NEWS