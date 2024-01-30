RPT- PAYPAL SAYS WILL BE REDUCING OUR GLOBAL WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 9% - LETTER SEEN BY REUTERS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|64 USD
|+0.38%
|-1.61%
|68 742 M $
|2,527 PTS
|-0.10%
|-0.71%
|-
|13,677 PTS
|-0.45%
|+2.52%
|-
Chevron reroutes Kazakh oil to Asia around Africa - sources, LSEG data
Nigeria to offer investors 75% stake in proposed solid minerals firm
Nymex Overview : Crude, RBOB Futures Rising as Diesel Prices Sink -- OPIS
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, AMD, Astrazeneca, Home Depot, Netflix...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Pfizer posts surprise profit as demand for COVID products better than expected
Most BOK board members say monetary policy needs to remain restrictive