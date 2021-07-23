PBOC asks Shanghai lenders to raise mortgage loan rates

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China's central bank has
ordered lenders in Shanghai to raise the rate of mortgage loans
for first-time homebuyers to 5% from 4.65%, media reported, as
the government ramps up efforts to rein in the overheated
property sector.
The Shanghai branch of People's Bank of China (PBOC) also
told banks in the city to raise the mortgage loan rate for
people who are buying second homes to 5.7% from 5.25% in
Shanghai, effective from Saturday, the official China Securities
Journal reported on Saturday, without identifying its source.
PBOC Shanghai declined to comment.
