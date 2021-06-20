PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation

"It is not just a vague slogan saying that the central bank is maintaining liquidity in the banking system at a reasonable and sufficient level under the policy orientation of 'stability'," the newspaper said in a commentary.

Market participants do not need to have undue concern about liquidity, and should not make predictions about liquidity tightening and fluctuation based on groundless speculation, which would be misleading, it said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Samuel Shen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)