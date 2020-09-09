Log in
PBR Kyiv Finance Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019

09/09/2020 | 05:16am EDT

9 September 2020

PBR Kyiv Finance Plc (the “Company”) - LEI 213800CRQP9I4BSI9685

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251058/PBR_Kyiv_Finance_Plc___Annual_Report_and_Financial_Statements_2019.pdf


For further information please contact:

PBR Kyiv Finance Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com


© PRNewswire 2020
