Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PC Matic Launches New User Interface

02/09/2021 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Myrtle Beach, SC, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic, announced and released PC Matic 4.0, a next generation user interface for its home cybersecurity solution. 

PC Matic 4.0 delivers a more dependable and accessible cybersecurity solution to users via an entirely refreshed user interface and a host of performance enhancements. Released worldwide to new and existing customers, PC Matic 4.0 features updates such as: 

  • A larger and more expansive user interface
  • Updated maintenance statistics that make it easier for users to understand what PC Matic has done on their device (malware removed, vulnerabilities patched, drivers updated, etc.)
  • An easier to use and more conveniently placed scan feature
  • Simplified, one-click access to PC Matic’s customer support team
  • Enhanced navigation features which streamline the customer’s ability to utilize the product

 “Our customers and their experience are our top priority,” said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. “These product enhancements, paired with our cutting-edge technology, are part of our ongoing commitment to best-serving and protecting our users from cyber threats that continue to evolve in complexity and frequency every day.”

More information on PC Matic 4.0 may be found at www.pcmatic.com.

Attachments 


Gavin J. Smith
PC Matic
202-695-5668
gavin@pcmatic.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aPUBLIC SERVICE : Field operations? That's music to her ears.
PU
08:21aDistributed Energy Resources Evolve the Role of Electricity Suppliers
GL
08:19aBitcoin soars toward $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream
RE
08:18aOTELLO : Bemobi IPO successfully completed
AQ
08:18aCOMMERCE BANK OF ARIZONA : announces Paul Tees as Tucson Market President
PR
08:17aEAGLE BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08:17aFIFTH THIRD BANK : Launches Digital Financial Literacy Program for Children
BU
08:15aAM BEST : to Participate in Webinar Focusing on ERM Practices in U.S. Fraternal Life Insurance Industry
BU
08:15aInternational Lithium Increases Private Placement to $3,000,000
NE
08:13aALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST : IIROC Trading Halt - AD.UN
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : NEURORX : and Relief Therapeutics Report Initial Phase 2b/3 Study Results Dem..
3NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse is less optimistic
5AMS AG : AMS : Shares Tumble After 4Q Results, Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ