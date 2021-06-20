|
PC Parts Hardware & Components Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Motherboard, Processors, RAM, Graphics Card & More Savings Shared by The Consumer Post
Prime Day deals experts at The Consumer Post are monitoring all the best early PC parts deals for Prime Day 2021, including all the latest offers on RAM, hard drives, SSDs, processors (CPU), graphics cards (GPU) & motherboards
Here’s our guide to the top early PC parts, hardware & components deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, featuring deals on NZXT, SSDs, hard drives & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best processor (CPU) deals:
Best SSD deals:
-
Save up to 44% on SSDs from Samsung, Crucial, Western Digital, Kingston & more at Amazon - get the best deals on NVMe & SATA III 240GB, 500GB, 1TB & more SSDs
-
Save up to 39% on NVMe SSDs up to 2TB at Amazon - check out the latest deals on Gen3 & Gen 4 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs from Western Digital, Samsung, Sabrent & more
-
Save up to 44% on M.2 & 2.5-inch SATA III SSDs at Amazon - check live prices on SanDisk, Seagate Firecuda, Crucial, Western Digital & more SATA III SSDs up to 2TB
-
Save up to 46% on internal & portable Samsung SSDs at Amazon - view current deals on Samsung 980 Pro, 970 EVO, 870 EVO, T5 & more Samsung high-performance SSDs
Best motherboard deals:
-
Save on top-rated motherboards from ASUS, MSI & Gigabyte at Amazon - get the best deals on B450, B460, B550, X570, Z390, Z490 & Z590 motherboards
-
Save on ASUS motherboards for AMD & Intel CPUs at Amazon - view current deals on ASUS Prime, TUF gaming, ROG Strix, Crosshair VIII Dark Hero, Maximus XIII Hero & more ASUS motherboards
-
Save on best-selling mini-ITX motherboards from Gigabyte, ASRock, ASUS & MSI at Amazon - click the link to see current prices on the best gaming mini-ITX motherboards
Best hard drive deals:
-
Save up to 52% on portable external hard drives from SanDisk, WD, Seagate & more at Amazon - view the latest deals on USB 3.0 & USB 2.0 portable external HDDs for PC, Mac, PlayStation & Xbox
-
Save on Toshiba external hard drives up to 3TB at Amazon - get the best deals on Toshiba Canvio Basics, Canvio Advance, Canvio Slim II & more Toshiba portable hard drives
-
Save up to 52% on Western Digital external portable hard drives at Amazon - see live prices on WD Elements, My Passport, Black & more Western Digital portable HDDs for PC, Mac & consoles
-
Save up to 30% on internal hard drives (HDDs) up to 16TB at Amazon - check current deals on internal HDDs up to 16TB from Toshiba, Seagate, WD & more
-
Save up to 41% on Seagate internal hard drives at Amazon - view best deals on Seagate BarraCuda, IronWolf, Skyhawk & more internal Seagate HDDs up to 10TB
-
Save up to 32% on WD internal HDDs at Amazon - see live prices on WD Red, WD Purple, WD Gold, WD Blue & more Western Digital internal hard disk drives up to 10TB
Best graphics card deals:
Best RAM & desktop memory deals:
Best PC case deals:
In need of some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to check out all of Amazon’s deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Expert gamers would agree about the advantages of building your own PC. It’s not for everyone but it’s now easy to do with PC parts, hardware, and components available in electronics and computer shops. A gaming PC is one that should have a powerful motherboard such as those from NZXT. Another requirement is a graphics card with a GPU score of at least 8K and up like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. A 16GB RAM would be decent but having a 32GB DDR4 would be best. And lastly, having an SSD of at least 512GB can do wonders in terms of gaming performance.
