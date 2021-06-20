|
PC Parts, Hardware & Components Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Processors, Motherboard, RAM, Graphics Cards & More Savings Tracked by The Consumer Post
Save on PC parts deals at the Prime Day sale, featuring early CPU, GPU, hard drive, SSD & more offers
Here’s our guide to all the top early PC parts, hardware & components deals for Prime Day 2021, including deals on NZXT cases & coolers, AMD & Intel processors, NVIDIA & AMD graphics cards, motherboards & more. Browse the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best processor (CPU) deals:
Best hard drive deals:
-
Save up to 52% on portable external hard drives from SanDisk, WD, Seagate & more at Amazon - view the latest deals on USB 3.0 & USB 2.0 portable external HDDs for PC, Mac, PlayStation & Xbox
-
Save on Toshiba external hard drives up to 3TB at Amazon - get the best deals on Toshiba Canvio Basics, Canvio Advance, Canvio Slim II & more Toshiba portable hard drives
-
Save up to 52% on Western Digital external portable hard drives at Amazon - see live prices on WD Elements, My Passport, Black & more Western Digital portable HDDs for PC, Mac & consoles
-
Save up to 30% on internal hard drives (HDDs) up to 16TB at Amazon - check current deals on internal HDDs up to 16TB from Toshiba, Seagate, WD & more
-
Save up to 41% on Seagate internal hard drives at Amazon - view best deals on Seagate BarraCuda, IronWolf, Skyhawk & more internal Seagate HDDs up to 10TB
-
Save up to 32% on WD internal HDDs at Amazon - see live prices on WD Red, WD Purple, WD Gold, WD Blue & more Western Digital internal hard disk drives up to 10TB
Best motherboard deals:
-
Save on top-rated motherboards from ASUS, MSI & Gigabyte at Amazon - get the best deals on B450, B460, B550, X570, Z390, Z490 & Z590 motherboards
-
Save on ASUS motherboards for AMD & Intel CPUs at Amazon - view current deals on ASUS Prime, TUF gaming, ROG Strix, Crosshair VIII Dark Hero, Maximus XIII Hero & more ASUS motherboards
-
Save on best-selling mini-ITX motherboards from Gigabyte, ASRock, ASUS & MSI at Amazon - click the link to see current prices on the best gaming mini-ITX motherboards
Best SSD deals:
-
Save up to 44% on SSDs from Samsung, Crucial, Western Digital, Kingston & more at Amazon - get the best deals on NVMe & SATA III 240GB, 500GB, 1TB & more SSDs
-
Save up to 39% on NVMe SSDs up to 2TB at Amazon - check out the latest deals on Gen3 & Gen 4 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSDs from Western Digital, Samsung, Sabrent & more
-
Save up to 44% on M.2 & 2.5-inch SATA III SSDs at Amazon - check live prices on SanDisk, Seagate Firecuda, Crucial, Western Digital & more SATA III SSDs up to 2TB
-
Save up to 46% on internal & portable Samsung SSDs at Amazon - view current deals on Samsung 980 Pro, 970 EVO, 870 EVO, T5 & more Samsung high-performance SSDs
Best RAM & desktop memory deals:
Best graphics card deals:
Best PC case deals:
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage for thousands more active and upcoming discounts. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Buying the PC parts, components and hardware and building your own PC can be a fun experience if you like putting things together. It involves a lot of planning and researching if you want the best value for your money. Of course, there are PC building services out there if you don't want to go through the process of building one for yourself, such as those offered by NZXT and ORIGIN PC. However, if you are determined to build one for yourself, the PC hardware, parts and components that you'll need are the CPU, motherboard, RAM, graphics card or GPU, a hard drive or SSD, a power supply and a case. For beginners, one of the most important things to remember is that processors should always be paired with the right socket motherboard. Other than that, you don't have to worry too much about the other parts as they will work on any build.
