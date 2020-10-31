PCA Property Council of Australia : Queensland Election Result

The Property Council of Australia congratulates the Palaszczuk Government on their success in the 2020 State Election.

'After a challenging year, the Property Council is keen to work with the re-elected Palaszczuk Government to tackle Queensland's economic rebuild,' Property Council Queensland Executive Director, Chris Mountford, said.

'For the first time, the Government will have an extended four-year term to embark on bold and ambitious policy making and implement the new ideas that Queensland and our economy needs to spark growth and to create jobs.

'Property is Queensland's biggest employing industry, however, confidence has been flat for some time. This is why the Property Council's election platform focused on policies that will provide the private sector with the confidence to invest, grow, and employ more Queenslanders.

'The Government's commitment to no new or increased taxes is an essential step in supporting the industry in a post-COVID Queensland.

'We are in the midst of a recession and in a battle to attract and retain private investment. Getting our State's tax settings right will help restore Queensland's competitiveness and once again make our State a magnet for investment.

'Along with tax reform, the Property Council will seek to engage with the Government on critical policy issues including growing the Build-to-Rent housing sector, investing in catalyst infrastructure, revitalising CBDs, investing in social and affordable housing, and enhancing business efficiency through the removal of red and green tape,' said Mr Mountford.

