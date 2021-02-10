PCBB Expands International Wire Capabilities with WireXchange: FX Integration

First bankers' bank to directly integrate with WireXchange®: FX from Fiserv, providing greater availability of international banking services to community financial institutions

PCBB is the first bankers’ bank to directly integrate to WireXchange: FX from Fiserv, a web-based solution that enables financial institutions to complete end-to-end international wire transfers seamlessly.

PCBB is an expert in international banking and has been providing banking solutions to its customers for almost 25 years. By integrating with the WireXchange: FX platform, PCBB is able to support an expanded base of community financial institutions as they deliver increasingly vital international services to their end customers. More community financial institutions can experience PCBB as a trusted, helpful partner.

PCBB customers benefit from additional innovative enhancements such as faster international wire payments and tracking using SWIFT gpi, as well as digital imaging for Canadian checks. Not only innovative, PCBB consistently receives high marks in customer service for providing reliable, effective, and timely support — it is like having an International Department on call.

“According to the World Bank, the size of the global economy was $133 trillion in 2019. While things have definitely changed since 2019, the opportunities for international business have increased with the amplified acceptance of wire exchange technologies. Our integration with WireXchange: FX from Fiserv allows us to leverage this adoption rate to serve more customers with critical international solutions,” states Patricio Morillo, Senior Vice President of International Services at PCBB.

Today, customers expect a more holistic, integrated experience in their banking interactions. PCBB’s relationship with Fiserv expands this benefit to a greater number of financial institutions and supports their growing needs to expand business internationally. “Our partnership with Fiserv and integration with WireXchange: FX allows us to provide more customers with a seamless international banking experience. We are thrilled to continue to add value for our stakeholders by expanding our digital ecosystem,” says Shiva Sandy, Chief Technology Information Officer at PCBB.

About PCBB (pcbb.com)

Founded by community bankers in 1997, PCBB was created with the sole purpose of helping community financial institutions become stronger. Our mission is to provide fellow bankers with high-quality, competitively-priced correspondent banking solutions and personalized service without competing against them. PCBB provides a comprehensive set of products and services including: correspondent and international services, lending, including hedging, as well as advisory services, which include asset liability management, customer profitability, stress and liquidity testing, and loan reserve analysis, including CECL.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial services technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

