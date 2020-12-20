PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : Dr. Awad, demonstrates The performance of the Palestinian economy during 2020& The economic forecasts for the year 2021.

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) Press Report on Economic Forecasts for 2021 H.E. Dr. Awad, President of PCBS, demonstrates The performance of the Palestinian economy during 2020.

The economic forecasts for the year 2021. H.E. Dr. Ola Awad, President of PCBS, demonstrated today, 20/12/2020, the performance of the Palestinian economy during 2020, as well as the economic forecasts for the year 2021, as follows: The Performance of the Palestinian Economy1 during 2020 The Economy during the times of the Pandemic and the Crisis of Clearance Revenues As a result of the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Palestinian economy has recorded a sharp decline reaching 12% during 2020, as most economic activities experienced setbacks in the value added leading to a noticeable decrease in the GDP per capita and a rise in unemployment rates with new segments of the population entering the poverty cycle, which led to a decline in the public demand on the consumption and gross investment indicators. The year 2020 witnessed a decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 12% compared to 2019. Due to the early effects of the Coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter of 2020, the Palestinian economy witnessed a decline of around 4% compared to the same quarter of 2019. However, this decline deepened with the impacts of the pandemic, which made the Palestinian government take a number of emergency measures to be imposed, including partial and total lockdowns. The aim of such lockdowns was to contain the outbreak of COVID- 19, as they where were mostly imposed during the second quarter of 2020 in which the GDP recorded a sharp decline of around 20% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. During the second half of 2020, most economic activities began to recover gradually due to the policy of balancing between the aspects of economy and health. GDP has increased but remained at a lower level than its pre-pandemic rates. This was also due to the Israeli occupation measures of withholding clearance tax revenues which lasted for more than seven consecutive months. It is well-known that those funds constitute 70% of the total Palestinian revenues and are considered the main source of funds used to cover current expenditures. At the expenditure level, gross consumption in Palestine dropped during the same period by 6%, whereas gross investment dropped by 36%. 1 Data at constant prices with 2015 as the base year. Data excludes those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli occupation in 1967. Data for 2020 were based on preliminary estimates and may be revised. [1]

A decline in most of the economic activities due to the full and partial lockdown, affecting most economic sectors Most economic activities witnessed a noticeable decline in the value added during 2020 compared to 2019. The services activity recorded a high decline value by 10%, whereas the tourism activity, including restaurants and hospitality, was the most affected activity, as it witnessed of 10 thousand employees lost their jobs. The construction activity witnessed a decline of 35% due to the sharp decline in demand for construction during that period, as the number of construction licenses dropped by 45% during the lockdown period (second quarter 2020), which was followed by the industry activity that witnessed a decline of 12% during 2020. The first half of 2020 witnessed a decline of 6% in the industrial production quantities. Whereas, industrial activity began to recover gradually during the second half of 2020, remaining at a lower level than its pre-pandemic levels due to the clearance revenues crisis. The agriculture activity witnessed a decrease of 11%. A Continuation in the trade balance deficit, and a decline in the volume of trade exchange with the world and a decline in the imports and exports to and from Palestine. In 2020, the volume of trade exchange to and from Palestine reached USD 10 billion with a decline of 10% compared to 2019. This resulted from a decline of 7% in exports, which reached USD 2.5 billion and a decline of 11% in imports, which reached USD 7.4 billion. Therefore, the trade balance witnessed a deficit of around USD 5 billion. More than 66 thousand employees lost their jobs during 2020, leading to an increase in the unemployment rate which reached 27.8% and resulting a decline of 14% in the GDP per capita and new segments of the population entering poverty and extreme poverty. The total number of employees in the labor market dropped from 951 thousand employees in 2019 to 884 thousand in 2020. Also, and the unemployment rate increased from 26.3% to 27.8%, due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on all aspects of the economy. During the full lockdown imposed (during second quarter 2020), the number of employees in the Palestinian domestic labor market dropped by 78 thousand, and the number of working inside Israel and the Israeli settlements declined by around 34 thousand. Such declines in these numbers were caused by the preventative measures taken to limit the outbreak of COVID-19.However, as those preventative measures were recently loosened and work was gradually resumed, the number of employees in the Palestinian domestic labor market increased by 12 thousand during the third quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, and the number of employees working inside Israel and Israeli settlements increased by around 33 thousand. Palestine's public debt exceeds USD 3 billion. Public debt reached USD 3.5 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2020 with an increase of 24% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, in which the public debt was USD 2.8 billion. Establishments private sector lost more than half of their production or sales during the lockdown period Results indicated that more than two third of the Palestinian economic establishments were forced to close down for about a month and a half during the period (5/3/2020-31/5/2020). This closure was concentrated in the services sector in the governorate of Bethlehem. 63% of those establishments suffered a stoppage in the supplies related to production inputs such as raw materials and production requirements, which led to a decline in production levels or [2]

sales to about the half; therefore, about 14% of Palestinian establishments were forced, in order to face this crises, to let have of their employees go. A decrease of consumer Prices2 during the year 2020 Preliminary estimates showed that the average of overall consumer prices index in Palestine recorded a decrease of 1% during 2020 compared with 2019. Economic Forecasts3 for 2021 Those forecasts were developed based on various scenarios for Palestine, and in consultation with the Advisory Committee for Economic Statistics, which consists of local economists and academics, in addition to the Ministry of Finance and the Palestinian Monetary Authority. Each scenario took into consideration internal political, economic and health circumstances for 2021, including the continued impacts the Coronavirus pandemic, the siege imposed on Gaza Strip, foreign aids, Israeli occupation measures against Palestine, the number of Palestinian employees in Israel and of the economic and social variables. 1. Baseline Scenario4 This scenario is based on the assumption that the Coronavirus pandemic will continue to impact the economic and social aspects of life and that the government will attempt to balance between the economy and the health of citizens by imposing full lockdowns on outbreak areas for limited periods of time not exceeding one month and during separated periods in 2021. Such closures will aim to flatten the curve of the pandemic while taking all preventative measures into consideration and ensuring that minimum amounts of necessary supplies reach residents during full lockdown periods. This will be coupled with a breakthrough in the COVID- 19 vaccine. As it will be available and ready for distribution during the first quarter of 2021. The scenario also assumes a return to the normal political situation between the State of Palestine and the Israeli occupation as it was during 2019, including the regular transfer of clearance revenues collected by the Israeli occupation on part of the Palestinian government and the continuance of sectorial strategies and cluster development plan with focus on production sectors, such as the clean energy sector and technological creativity. These strategies will help the government implement economic policies related to the gradual detachment from the Israeli occupation's economy along with increased credit facilities required to implement such policies on the ground and increased government transfer in the form of comprehensive balanced support to face the economic and social rebounds of the Coronavirus pandemic. This shall also involve a gradual return to current transfers provided to the private sector from abroad and to the normal amounts of international grants and aids provided to support the central government's budget and other development projects as was the case in 2019. Data includes those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli occupation in 1967. Data at constant prices with 2015 as the base year. Data excludes those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli occupation in 1967. The assumptions of the Ministry of Finance are preliminary assumptions. [3]

Expectations of Base Scenario Real Sector: Gross Domestic Product (GDP): It is expected to increase by 6.0% in 2021. The value of GDP per capita is expected to increase by 3.5%, and the value of gross consumption (private and public) is also expected to increase by 3.0%. The value of total investment is expected to increase by 31.5% compared with 2020. At the economic activities level, the value added of agricultural activities is expected to increase by 12.2%, industrial activities by 6.5%, construction activities by 42.4% and services activities by 2.6% during 2021 compared to 2020. Work and Workers: The unemployment rate is expected to reach 27.2% in 2021 compared with 27.8% in 2020. External Sector: A decrease of 10.8% in Palestine's net current account5 deficit value is anticipated, as a result of an increase of 10.1% in the value of net factor income and an increase 54.4% in the value of net current transfers, despite the increase of 9.9% in the value of the trade balance deficit. The value of gross national income and gross national disposable income will also increase in 2021 by 6.6% and 9.0%, respectively, compared to 2020. 2. Optimistic Scenario This scenario is based on the assumption that the political situation will improve compared to 2020 through improvements at the local level with developments in the Palestinian reconciliation efforts and the preparations for Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. On the international side, the political vision of the new American administration will become clear and will be based on international agreements and references. An international conference will be held to discuss all current political and economic issues between Palestine and the Israeli occupation. Such an effort will reflect positively on the political and economic situation as it is expected that United States assistance will return to its pre-2019 levels. Thus, there will be an increase in the aids provided by donor countries to finance the Palestinian central government's budget, and the support for development projects will increase, as well as increasing the support provided to development projects and credit facilities needed to fund youth projects in line with the Palestinian government's plan to support youth and combat unemployment and poverty. This scenario is also based on combating tax evasion and raising the efficiency of tax collection by increasing the numbers of staff and using modern technological systems, and through improving income tax and VAT collection (both domestic and related to clearance revenues from Israel), which will accompany the improvements in the economy. This will be accompanied by the assumption that the occupation will loosen its grip on the movement of individuals and goods from and to Palestine and that there will be an increase in current transfers provided to the private sector from abroad to above-annual levels. This scenario assumes that the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic will continue on economic and social aspects of life and; therefore, the government's shall continue with its attempt to create balance between the economy and the health of citizens, through imposing limited partial lockdowns and other full lockdowns lasting for a few days on areas with COVID-19 outbreaks in order to flatten the curve. There will also be a breakthrough in the COVID- 19 vaccine, as it will be available and ready for distribution in 2021. 5 The net current account includes the net trade balance, net current transfers and net factor income. [4]

