PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Consumer Price Index During, January, 01/2021

02/14/2021 | 03:31am EST
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

State of PalestinePalestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Decrease in the Consumer Price Index

(CPI) During January, 01/2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during January

2021 Recorded a Decrease by 0.67%

compared with December 2020 (by 1.52% in Gaza Strip, by 0.49% in the West Bank**, and by 0.26% in Jerusalem J1*).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for January 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups

Percent Change

Fresh Vegetables

- 17.51%

Potatoes and other Tubers

- 15.94%

Fresh Chicken

- 5.71%

Eggs

- 3.53%

Dried Vegetables

- 1.64%

Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"

+ 2.22%

Liquid Fuel for Car "Diesel"

+ 1.58%

Fish, Live, Fresh, Chilled, or Frozen

+ 0.76%

The Palestinian CPI during January 2021 decreased by 0.59% compared with January 2020 (by 1.13% in Gaza Strip, by 0.47% in the West Bank**, and by 0.29% in Jerusalem J1*).

Notice for Users:

1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates interview.

2. The number of outlets, from which Consumer Prices are collected in Palestine, reached 2,676 outlets in January 2021.

Published on: 14/02/2021

3. The percentage for the completion of data collection process is as follows:

Region

Number of Collected Outlets

Number of

Non-Collected Outlets

Percentage of Collected

Outlets

West Bank**

1,699

93

95%

Gaza Strip

699

10

99%

Jerusalem

J1*

125

50

71%

Total

2,523

153

94%

4. All services outlets are excluded from collecting their data for January 2021, because of quarterly collection frequency.

5. The number of price observations collected to compile the Palestinian Consumer Price index is 38,395 price observations; where 97% was collected in January 2021. Hence, the percentages are distributed as follows within the Palestinian regions:

Region

Number of

Actual

Collected Observations

Estimated Number of Observations

Percentage of Actual Collected Observations

West Bank**

26,113

714

97%

Gaza Strip

9,309

48

99%

Jerusalem J1*

1,839

372

83%

Palestine

37,261

1,134

97%

6. International recommendations are followed in estimating the missing data, which are mentioned in the Consumer Price Index guide. Moreover, the (Group Relative Method) is one of the best methods used to estimate the missing data, which is the process of estimating the prices based on the change in the prices of the remaining sources for the same category. Accordingly, in case of the closure of an entire source on a temporary basis, all the prices of that source have been estimated based on the change in the prices of the sources that share the same items, which are collected from that source.

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Published on: 14/02/2021

7. The estimate also used at the (Next Level Up in Aggregation) in case of the disappearance of the index for a whole sub-group or a higher group reaching up to the major groups that constitute the index.

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710 Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.psWeb-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 08:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
