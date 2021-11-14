PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Consumer Price Index During, October, 10/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

October,10/2021 Witnessed a Sharp Increase in the Prices of Fresh Chicken and a Sharp Decrease in the Prices of Fresh Vegetables

The overall CPI for Palestine during October 2021 Recorded a slight Increase by 0.08% compared with September 2021 (by 0.18% in Gaza Strip, and by 0.13% in the West Bank**, while it decreased by 0.29% in Jerusalem J1*).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for October 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups Percent Change Fresh Chicken + 6.59% Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol" + 1.88% Liquid Fuel for Car "Diesel" + 1.78% Dried Vegetables + 1.72% Gas + 1.56% Flour of Cereals (Flour) + 1.50% Vegetable Oil + 1.45% Fresh Vegetables - 9.95% Eggs - 3.86% Fresh Fruit - 3.58% Fresh Meat - 0.84% Potatoes and other Tubers - 0.77%

The Palestinian CPI during October 2021 increased by 1.28% compared with October 2020 (by 1.95% in Jerusalem J1*, by 1.46% in the West Bank**, and by 0.31% in Gaza Strip).