PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Consumer Price Index During, October, 10/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
October,10/2021 Witnessed a Sharp Increase in the Prices of Fresh Chicken and a Sharp Decrease in the Prices of Fresh Vegetables
The overall CPI for Palestine during October 2021 Recorded a slight Increase by 0.08% compared with September 2021 (by 0.18% in Gaza Strip, and by 0.13% in the West Bank**, while it decreased by 0.29% in Jerusalem J1*).
The changes in Palestinian CPI for October 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:
|
Sub Groups
|
Percent Change
|
|
|
Fresh Chicken
|
+ 6.59%
|
|
|
Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"
|
+ 1.88%
|
|
|
Liquid Fuel for Car "Diesel"
|
+ 1.78%
|
|
|
Dried Vegetables
|
+ 1.72%
|
|
|
Gas
|
+ 1.56%
|
|
|
Flour of Cereals (Flour)
|
+ 1.50%
|
|
|
Vegetable Oil
|
+ 1.45%
|
|
|
Fresh Vegetables
|
- 9.95%
|
|
|
Eggs
|
- 3.86%
|
|
|
Fresh Fruit
|
- 3.58%
|
|
|
Fresh Meat
|
- 0.84%
|
|
|
Potatoes and other Tubers
|
- 0.77%
|
|
The Palestinian CPI during October 2021 increased by 1.28% compared with October 2020 (by 1.95% in Jerusalem J1*, by 1.46% in the West Bank**, and by 0.31% in Gaza Strip).
Notice for Users:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates' interviews.
Notes:
*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.
Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version
For more information, please contact:
Palestinian Central Bureau of
Statistics
P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah P6028179,
Palestine.
Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700
Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710
Toll free.: 1800300300
E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps
Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps