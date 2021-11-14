Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Consumer Price Index During, October, 10/2021

11/14/2021 | 02:30am EST
State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 14/11/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

October,10/2021 Witnessed a Sharp Increase in the Prices of Fresh Chicken and a Sharp Decrease in the Prices of Fresh Vegetables

The overall CPI for Palestine during October 2021 Recorded a slight Increase by 0.08% compared with September 2021 (by 0.18% in Gaza Strip, and by 0.13% in the West Bank**, while it decreased by 0.29% in Jerusalem J1*).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for October 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups

Percent Change

Fresh Chicken

+ 6.59%

Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"

+ 1.88%

Liquid Fuel for Car "Diesel"

+ 1.78%

Dried Vegetables

+ 1.72%

Gas

+ 1.56%

Flour of Cereals (Flour)

+ 1.50%

Vegetable Oil

+ 1.45%

Fresh Vegetables

- 9.95%

Eggs

- 3.86%

Fresh Fruit

- 3.58%

Fresh Meat

- 0.84%

Potatoes and other Tubers

- 0.77%

The Palestinian CPI during October 2021 increased by 1.28% compared with October 2020 (by 1.95% in Jerusalem J1*, by 1.46% in the West Bank**, and by 0.31% in Gaza Strip).

Notice for Users:

  • Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates' interviews.

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah P6028179,

Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 07:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS