PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Industrial Production Index, August, 08/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Increase in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

August, 08/2020

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 157.10 during August 2020 with an increase of 10.17% compared to July 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for August 2020 increased due to the increase in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 18.58% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 10.75% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 10.13% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, while the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation decreased by 0.87% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry.