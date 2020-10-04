Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Industrial Production Index, August, 08/2020

10/04/2020 | 03:20am EDT

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

Published on: 04/10/2020

of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Increase in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

August, 08/2020

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 157.10 during August 2020 with an increase of 10.17% compared to July 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for August 2020 increased due to the increase in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 18.58% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply by 10.75% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 10.13% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, while the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation decreased by 0.87% which had a share of 2.39% of the total industry.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free: 1800300300

E-Mail: diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 07:19:03 UTC
