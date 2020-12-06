Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Industrial Production Index, October, 10/2020

12/06/2020 | 02:51am EST
State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 06/12/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Increase in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

October, 10/2020

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free: 1800300300

E-Mail: diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 176.76 during October 2020 with an increase of 2.90% compared to September 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for October 2020 increased due to the increase in the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 4.68% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, while the activities of Mining and Quarrying decreased by 11.21% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply decreased by 5.44% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste

Management and Remediation decreased by

1.33% which had a share of 2.39% of the total

industry.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 07:50:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
