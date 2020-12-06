PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Industrial Production Index, October, 10/2020

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 176.76 during October 2020 with an increase of 2.90% compared to September 2020 (Base Year 2018 = 100).

IPI for October 2020 increased due to the increase in the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 4.68% which had a share of 82.98% of the total industry, while the activities of Mining and Quarrying decreased by 11.21% which had a share of 2.68% of the total industry, the activities of Electricity, Gas,

Steam and Air Conditioning Supply decreased by 5.44% which had a share of 11.95% of the total industry, and the activities of Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste

Management and Remediation decreased by

1.33% which had a share of 2.39% of the total

industry.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.