PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, January, 01/2021

Published in: 28/02/2021

Palestinian Producer Price Index,

January, 01/2021

deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer's prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.

Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index (PPI) during January 2021

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 93.45 in January 2021, as it decreased by 1.51% compared to December 2020.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 92.89 in January 2021, which indicates a decrease of 1.67% compared to December 2020.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 98.76 in January 2021, which indicates a slight decrease of 0.08% compared to December 2020.

Notice:

1. The base year of Producer Price Index has been updated to be 2019.

2. The PPI for 12/2020 was re-calculated using the new methodology for monthly comparison purposes.

Notice for Users:

3. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.

4. The data collection process for agricultural commodities, which is collected from the farm gate and data on industrial commodities for the month of January 2021 has been completed.

The changes of PPI for January 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:

Major Activities

Agriculture, forestry and fishing goods

Mining and quarrying

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

Manufacturing

% Change

- 6.74% 0.00%

+ 4.80%

+ 2.10%

+ 0.22%

1 The producer's price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar

