PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, November, 11/2021

12/28/2021 | 02:17am EST
Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published in: 28/12/2021

Palestinian Producer Price Index,

November, 11/2021

Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index (PPI) during November 2021

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 99.71 in November 2021, as it decreased by 0.45% compared to October 2021.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 98.90 in November 2021, which indicates a decrease of 0.57% compared to October 2021.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 107.32 in November 2021, which indicates an increase of 0.63% compared to October 2021.

The changes of PPI for November 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:

Notice for Users:

  • Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, P6028179, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Major Activities

% Change

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

- 3.43%

goods

Water supply;

sewerage, waste

management

and remediation

+ 1.85%

activities

Manufacturing

+ 0.65%

Electricity, gas, steam and air

+ 0.55%

conditioning supply

Mining and quarrying

+ 0.14%

1 The producer's price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer's prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 07:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
