PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, November, 11/2021

Palestinian Producer Price Index,

November, 11/2021

Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index (PPI) during November 2021

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 99.71 in November 2021, as it decreased by 0.45% compared to October 2021.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 98.90 in November 2021, which indicates a decrease of 0.57% compared to October 2021.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 107.32 in November 2021, which indicates an increase of 0.63% compared to October 2021.

The changes of PPI for November 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month: