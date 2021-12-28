PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, November, 11/2021

Palestinian Producer Price Index,
November, 11/2021
Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index (PPI) during November 2021
The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2019 = 100) reached 99.71 in November 2021, as it decreased by 0.45% compared to October 2021.
PPI for locally consumed products
Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2019 = 100) reached 98.90 in November 2021, which indicates a decrease of 0.57% compared to October 2021.
PPI for local exported products
Producer Price Index for local exported products (2019 = 100) reached 107.32 in November 2021, which indicates an increase of 0.63% compared to October 2021.
The changes of PPI for November 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month:
Notice for Users:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.
For more information, please contact:
Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, P6028179, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700
Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710
Toll free.: 1800300300
E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps
Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps