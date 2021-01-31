PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, during 2020 & December, 12/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index

(PPI) during 2020

The overall PPI in Palestine with its base year (2018=100) reached 94.94 in 2020, which indicates a decrease by 4.51% compared to 2019.

Prices of PPI for 2020 decreased due to the decrease in the prices of goods in Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply group by 11.62%, the prices of goods in Agriculture, forestry and fishing group by 8.77%, the prices of goods in Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities group by 2.60%, the prices of goods in Mining and quarrying group by 2.40%, and the prices of goods in Manufacturing group by 0.80% in 2020 compared to 2019.

The prices of locally consumed products decreased by 4.69%, and the prices of local exported products decreased by 2.90%.