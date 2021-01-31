Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, during 2020 & December, 12/2020

01/31/2021 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published in: 31/01/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index

(PPI) during 2020

The overall PPI in Palestine with its base year (2018=100) reached 94.94 in 2020, which indicates a decrease by 4.51% compared to 2019.

Prices of PPI for 2020 decreased due to the decrease in the prices of goods in Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply group by 11.62%, the prices of goods in Agriculture, forestry and fishing group by 8.77%, the prices of goods in Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities group by 2.60%, the prices of goods in Mining and quarrying group by 2.40%, and the prices of goods in Manufacturing group by 0.80% in 2020 compared to 2019.

The prices of locally consumed products decreased by 4.69%, and the prices of local exported products decreased by 2.90%.

Producer Price Index during

December,12/2020

Decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) during December 2020

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2018 = 100) reached 93.82 in December 2020, as it decreased by 1.06% compared to November 2020.

PPI for locally consumed products

Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2018 = 100) reached 93.53 in December 2020, which indicates a decrease of 1.12% compared to November 2020.

PPI for local exported products

Producer Price Index for local exported products (2018 = 100) reached 96.40 in December 2020, which indicates a decrease of 0.54% compared to November 2020.

The changes of PPI for December 2020 were

traced back to changes in prices of the

following major activities compared to the

previous month:

Yearly Percent Changes in PPI in Palestine

for 2007 - 2020

10.00%

8.16%

Changes

8.00%

6.00%

3.63%

4.00%

1.73%

2.22%

Percent

2.00%

0.00%

2.27%

-0.58%

Yearly

-2.00%

-4.00%

-6.00%

-4.51%

Major Activities

% Change

Agriculture,

forestry and

fishing

- 3.87%

goods

Mining and quarrying

0.00%

Water supply; sewerage,

waste

management

and remediation

+ 1.22%

activities

Electricity,

gas, steam and air

+ 0.72%

conditioning supply

Manufacturing

+ 0.08%

1 The producer's price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer's prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.

1

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published in: 31/01/2021

The table shows monthly percent changes in

Palestinian PPI for the months:

January - December 2020:

Month

Local

Exported

All

Products

Products

Products

January

0.47 -

0.27 +

0.39 -

February

1.23 -

0.99 -

1.20 -

March

0.84 -

1.54 -

0.91 -

April

0.61 -

0.02 +

0.55 -

May

2.35 -

0.83 -

2.20 -

June

0.25 +

1.16 +

0.35 +

July

0.52 -

0.41 -

0.51 -

August

0.79 +

0.17 -

0.69 +

September

0.24 +

0.19 -

0.19 +

October

3.46 +

2.47 +

3.36 +

November

2.45 -

1.27 -

2.33 -

December

1.12 -

0.54 -

1.06 -

2020 Com.

4.69 -

2.90 -

4.51 -

2019

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

The trend line of the PPI in Palestine, for the

months: January -December 2020

(Base Year 2018 = 100)

99

98

97.93

97

Index

96

95

Price

94

January

May

July

October

93.82

April

June

August

March

93

February

NovemberDecember

Producer

September

92

91

90

Notice for Users:

  1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.
  2. The data collection process for agricultural commodities, which is collected from the farm gate, and data on industrial commodities for the month of December 2020 has been completed.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 08:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26aUK set to formally apply for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership
RE
03:57aModi breaks silence on months long farm protests
RE
03:54aThe COVID-19 Crisis's Impact on Credit Insurance Companies
PU
03:54aBANK OF ISRAEL : Checks and restricted customers - Data and trends during the COVID crisis
PU
03:04aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, during 2020 & December, 12/2020
PU
02:57aChina's New Covid-19 Outbreaks Trip Up Economic Momentum
DJ
02:30aREFILE-Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam's anti-corruption czar, crowned party chief again
RE
01:58aPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : Importance of natural gas to our transition highlighted
PU
12:59aRussia has supplied Sputnik V vaccine to self-proclaimed Donetsk republic - media
RE
12:52aChina's factory recovery slows in January as COVID-19 returns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
3NOVAVAX, INC. : Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy
4Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : IG Group restricts trading on GameStop and AMC due to 'extreme volatility'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ