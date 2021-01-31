|
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, during 2020 & December, 12/2020
Decrease in the Producer Price1 Index
(PPI) during 2020
The overall PPI in Palestine with its base year (2018=100) reached 94.94 in 2020, which indicates a decrease by 4.51% compared to 2019.
Prices of PPI for 2020 decreased due to the decrease in the prices of goods in Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply group by 11.62%, the prices of goods in Agriculture, forestry and fishing group by 8.77%, the prices of goods in Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities group by 2.60%, the prices of goods in Mining and quarrying group by 2.40%, and the prices of goods in Manufacturing group by 0.80% in 2020 compared to 2019.
The prices of locally consumed products decreased by 4.69%, and the prices of local exported products decreased by 2.90%.
Producer Price Index during
December,12/2020
Decrease in the Producer Price Index (PPI) during December 2020
The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine with its base year (2018 = 100) reached 93.82 in December 2020, as it decreased by 1.06% compared to November 2020.
PPI for locally consumed products
Producer Price Index for locally consumed products (2018 = 100) reached 93.53 in December 2020, which indicates a decrease of 1.12% compared to November 2020.
PPI for local exported products
Producer Price Index for local exported products (2018 = 100) reached 96.40 in December 2020, which indicates a decrease of 0.54% compared to November 2020.
The changes of PPI for December 2020 were
traced back to changes in prices of the
following major activities compared to the
previous month:
Yearly Percent Changes in PPI in Palestine
for 2007 - 2020
|
|
10.00%
|
8.16%
|
|
|
|
|
Changes
|
8.00%
|
|
|
6.00%
|
3.63%
|
|
4.00%
|
|
1.73%
|
2.22%
|
Percent
|
2.00%
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
2.27%
|
|
|
|
|
-0.58%
|
Yearly
|
-2.00%
|
|
|
-4.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.00%
|
|
-4.51%
|
Major Activities
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture,
|
forestry and
|
fishing
|
- 3.87%
|
goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining and quarrying
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
Water supply; sewerage,
|
waste
|
|
management
|
and remediation
|
+ 1.22%
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity,
|
gas, steam and air
|
+ 0.72%
|
conditioning supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
+ 0.08%
|
|
|
|
1 The producer's price is the amount receivable by the producer from the purchaser for a unit of a good or service produced as output minus any VAT, or similar deductible tax, invoiced to the purchaser. The producer's prices exclude any transport charges invoiced separately by the producer.
The table shows monthly percent changes in
Palestinian PPI for the months:
January - December 2020:
|
Month
|
Local
|
Exported
|
All
|
Products
|
Products
|
Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
0.47 -
|
0.27 +
|
0.39 -
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
1.23 -
|
0.99 -
|
1.20 -
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
0.84 -
|
1.54 -
|
0.91 -
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
0.61 -
|
0.02 +
|
0.55 -
|
|
|
|
|
May
|
2.35 -
|
0.83 -
|
2.20 -
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
0.25 +
|
1.16 +
|
0.35 +
|
|
|
|
|
July
|
0.52 -
|
0.41 -
|
0.51 -
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
0.79 +
|
0.17 -
|
0.69 +
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
0.24 +
|
0.19 -
|
0.19 +
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
3.46 +
|
2.47 +
|
3.36 +
|
|
|
|
|
November
|
2.45 -
|
1.27 -
|
2.33 -
|
|
|
|
|
December
|
1.12 -
|
0.54 -
|
1.06 -
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Com.
|
4.69 -
|
2.90 -
|
4.51 -
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The trend line of the PPI in Palestine, for the
months: January -December 2020
(Base Year 2018 = 100)
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
97.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Index
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
94
|
January
|
|
|
May
|
July
|
|
October
|
93.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April
|
June
|
August
|
|
|
|
March
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
February
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NovemberDecember
|
Producer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notice for Users:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for PPI has been collected using mobile phones.
-
The data collection process for agricultural commodities, which is collected from the farm gate, and data on industrial commodities for the month of December 2020 has been completed.
2
|
|