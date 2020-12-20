Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for April - October, 2020

12/20/2020 | 05:03am EST
Palestine

Palestinian Central BureauIssued on: 20/12/2020 of Statistics

Preliminary results of Foreign Trade for April-October / 2020

An increase in Trade Balance Deficit on Registered* Goods by 10% in October, 2020

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in October, 2020 by 3% compared to September, 2020. It also increased by 11% compared to October, 2019 and reached USD 99.1 Million.

Exports to Israel decreased in October, 2020 by 3% compared to September, 2020 and it represented 86% of total exports in October, 2020.

On the other hand, exports to other countries increased by 60% during the same period compared to September, 2020 and reached USD 13.6 Million.

Imports in Goods

Imports increased in October, 2020 by 8% compared to September, 2020. While it decreased by 3% compared to October, 2019 and reached USD 459.3 Million.

Imports from Israel slightly increased by 0.3% in October, 2020 compared to September, 2020 and it represented 54% of total imports in October, 2020.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 19% compared to September, 2020.

Exports and Imports of October 2010-2020

600

USD

500

459.3

400

349.3

Million

300

in

Value

200

99.1

100

60.9

0

Oct-10

Oct-11

Oct-12

Oct-13

Oct-14

Oct-15

Oct-16

Oct-17

Oct-18

Oct-19

Oct-20

Imports

Exports

Trade Balance on Registered Goods

The trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, showed an increase in trade deficit by 10% in October, 2020 compared to September, 2020. While it decreased by 6% compared to October, 2019 and reached USD 360.2 Million

Notice:

Regarding the indicators for April-September 2020, which was not published on due time, the next table summarizes the most important indicators during that period and the corresponding period of 2019:

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

Palestine

Palestinian Central BureauIssued on: 20/12/2020 of Statistics

Exports and Imports on Registered* goods And Trade Balance for April-September of 2019 and 2020

Value in Million USD

Month

Exports

Imports

Trade

balance

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

April

90.7

54.8

504.7

309.3

-414.0

-254.5

May

89.7

73.9

483.3

329.2

-393.6

-255.3

June

78.3

98.2

450.4

393.1

-372.1

-294.9

July

82.2

97.2

475.6

422.7

-393.4

-325.5

August

82.3

98.2

482.4

423.2

-400.1

-325.0

September

90.6

96.4

506.4

423.9

-415.8

-327.5

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site:

http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 10:02:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
