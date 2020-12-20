PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for April - October, 2020

Preliminary results of Foreign Trade for April-October / 2020
An increase in Trade Balance Deficit on Registered* Goods by 10% in October, 2020
Exports in Goods
Exports increased in October, 2020 by 3% compared to September, 2020. It also increased by 11% compared to October, 2019 and reached USD 99.1 Million.
Exports to Israel decreased in October, 2020 by 3% compared to September, 2020 and it represented 86% of total exports in October, 2020.
On the other hand, exports to other countries increased by 60% during the same period compared to September, 2020 and reached USD 13.6 Million.
Imports in Goods
Imports increased in October, 2020 by 8% compared to September, 2020. While it decreased by 3% compared to October, 2019 and reached USD 459.3 Million.
Imports from Israel slightly increased by 0.3% in October, 2020 compared to September, 2020 and it represented 54% of total imports in October, 2020.
At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 19% compared to September, 2020.
Trade Balance on Registered Goods
The trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, showed an increase in trade deficit by 10% in October, 2020 compared to September, 2020. While it decreased by 6% compared to October, 2019 and reached USD 360.2 Million
Notice:
Regarding the indicators for April-September 2020, which was not published on due time, the next table summarizes the most important indicators during that period and the corresponding period of 2019: