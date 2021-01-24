PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods of November ,11/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

An increase in Registered* Exports in Goods by 18% in November,11/2020

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in November, 2020 by 18% compared to October, 2020. It also increased by 24% compared to November, 2019 and reached USD 117.1 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in November, 2020 by 6% compared to October, 2020 and it represented 77% of total exports in November, 2020.

At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 94% during the same period compared to October, 2020 and reached USD 26.4 Million

Imports in Goods

Imports decreased in November, 2020 by 2% compared to October, 2020. It also decreased by 5% compared to November, 2019 and reached USD 448.9 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 3% in November, 2020 compared to October, 2020 and it represented 56% of total imports in November, 2020.

On the other hand, imports from other countries decreased by 8% compared to October, 2020.