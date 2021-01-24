Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods of November ,11/2020

01/24/2021
Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau ofIssued on: 24/01/2021 Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

An increase in Registered* Exports in Goods by 18% in November,11/2020

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in November, 2020 by 18% compared to October, 2020. It also increased by 24% compared to November, 2019 and reached USD 117.1 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in November, 2020 by 6% compared to October, 2020 and it represented 77% of total exports in November, 2020.

At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 94% during the same period compared to October, 2020 and reached USD 26.4 Million

Imports in Goods

Imports decreased in November, 2020 by 2% compared to October, 2020. It also decreased by 5% compared to November, 2019 and reached USD 448.9 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 3% in November, 2020 compared to October, 2020 and it represented 56% of total imports in November, 2020.

On the other hand, imports from other countries decreased by 8% compared to October, 2020.

Exports and Imports of November 2010-2020

600

USD

500

448.9

400

Million

321.8

300

in

Value

200

117.1

100

60.7

0

Nov-10

Nov-11

Nov-12

Nov-13

Nov-14

Nov-15

Nov-16

Nov-17

Nov-18

Nov-19

Nov-20

Imports

Exports

Trade Balance on Registered Goods

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 8% in November, 2020 compared to October, 2020. It also decreased by 12% compared to November, 2019 and reached USD 331.8 Million

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 08:43:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
