PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for May, 05/2021

07/25/2021 | 03:18am EDT
Palestine

Palestinian Central BureauIssued on: 25/07/2021 of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

A decrease in registered* Exports and Imports in Goods by 10% and 5% respectively in May,05/2021 compared to the previous month

Exports in Goods

Exports decreased in May 2021 by 10% compared to April, 2021. While it increased by 40% compared to May, 2020 and reached USD 103.3 Million.

Exports to Israel decreased in May, 2021 by 9% compared to April, 2021 and it represented 91% of total exports in May, 2021.

At the same time, exports to other countries decreased by 16% during the same period compared to April, 2021.

Imports in Goods

Imports decreased in May, 2021 by 5% compared to April, 2021. While it increased by 40% compared to May, 2020 and reached USD 461.7 Million.

Imports from Israel decreased by 2% in May, 2021 compared to April, 2021 and it represented 54% of total imports in May, 2021.

At the same time, imports from other countries decreased by 9% compared to April, 2021.

600

Exports and Imports of May 2011-2021

USD

500

461.7

396

400

Million

300

in

200

103.3

Value

68

100

0

May-11

May-12

May-13

May-14

May-15

May-16

May-17

May-18

May-19

May-20

May-21

Exports

Imports

Trade Balance on Registered Goods

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 4% in May, 2021 compared to April, 2021. While it increased by 40% compared to May, 2020 and reached USD 358.4 Million.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647,

Ramallah P6028179, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 07:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
