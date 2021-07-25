PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for May, 05/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
A decrease in registered* Exports and Imports in Goods by 10% and 5% respectively in May,05/2021 compared to the previous month
Exports in Goods
Exports decreased in May 2021 by 10% compared to April, 2021. While it increased by 40% compared to May, 2020 and reached USD 103.3 Million.
Exports to Israel decreased in May, 2021 by 9% compared to April, 2021 and it represented 91% of total exports in May, 2021.
At the same time, exports to other countries decreased by 16% during the same period compared to April, 2021.
Imports in Goods
Imports decreased in May, 2021 by 5% compared to April, 2021. While it increased by 40% compared to May, 2020 and reached USD 461.7 Million.
Imports from Israel decreased by 2% in May, 2021 compared to April, 2021 and it represented 54% of total imports in May, 2021.
At the same time, imports from other countries decreased by 9% compared to April, 2021.
Exports and Imports of May 2011-2021
461.7
396
103.3
Value
68
100
Exports
Imports
Trade Balance on Registered Goods
The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed a decrease in trade deficit by 4% in May, 2021 compared to April, 2021. While it increased by 40% compared to May, 2020 and reached USD 358.4 Million.
For more information, please contact:
Palestinian Central Bureau of
Statistics
P.O BOX 1647,
Ramallah P6028179, Palestine.
Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700
Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710
Toll free.: 1800300300
E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps
Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps