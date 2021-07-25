PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for May, 05/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

A decrease in registered* Exports and Imports in Goods by 10% and 5% respectively in May,05/2021 compared to the previous month

Exports in Goods

Exports decreased in May 2021 by 10% compared to April, 2021. While it increased by 40% compared to May, 2020 and reached USD 103.3 Million.

Exports to Israel decreased in May, 2021 by 9% compared to April, 2021 and it represented 91% of total exports in May, 2021.

At the same time, exports to other countries decreased by 16% during the same period compared to April, 2021.

Imports in Goods

Imports decreased in May, 2021 by 5% compared to April, 2021. While it increased by 40% compared to May, 2020 and reached USD 461.7 Million.

Imports from Israel decreased by 2% in May, 2021 compared to April, 2021 and it represented 54% of total imports in May, 2021.

At the same time, imports from other countries decreased by 9% compared to April, 2021.