PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for August, 08/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

An increase in Registered* Exports and

Imports in Goods by 27% and 11%

respectively in August, 08/2021 compared to the previous month.

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in August, 2021 by 27% compared to July, 2021. It also increased by 41% compared to August, 2020 and reached USD 138.7 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in August, 2021 by 28% compared to July, 2021 and it represented 93% of total exports in August, 2021

At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 14% during the same period compared to July, 2021.

Imports in Goods

Imports increased in August, 2021 by 11% compared to July, 2021. It also increased by 32% compared to August, 2020 and reached USD 560 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 13% in August, 2021 compared to July, 2021 and it represented 55% of total imports in August, 2021.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 7% compared to July, 2021.