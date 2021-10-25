Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for August, 08/2021

10/25/2021 | 03:04am EDT
Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau ofIssued on: 25/10/2021 Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

An increase in Registered* Exports and

Imports in Goods by 27% and 11%

respectively in August, 08/2021 compared to the previous month.

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in August, 2021 by 27% compared to July, 2021. It also increased by 41% compared to August, 2020 and reached USD 138.7 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in August, 2021 by 28% compared to July, 2021 and it represented 93% of total exports in August, 2021

At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 14% during the same period compared to July, 2021.

Imports in Goods

Imports increased in August, 2021 by 11% compared to July, 2021. It also increased by 32% compared to August, 2020 and reached USD 560 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 13% in August, 2021 compared to July, 2021 and it represented 55% of total imports in August, 2021.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 7% compared to July, 2021.

Trade Balance on Registered Goods

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed an increase in trade deficit by 6% in August, 2021 compared to July, 2021. It also increased by 30% compared to August, 2020 and reached USD 421.3 Million.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah

P6028179, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
