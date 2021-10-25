PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for August, 08/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
An increase in Registered* Exports and
Imports in Goods by 27% and 11%
respectively in August, 08/2021 compared to the previous month.
Exports in Goods
Exports increased in August, 2021 by 27% compared to July, 2021. It also increased by 41% compared to August, 2020 and reached USD 138.7 Million.
Exports to Israel increased in August, 2021 by 28% compared to July, 2021 and it represented 93% of total exports in August, 2021
At the same time, exports to other countries increased by 14% during the same period compared to July, 2021.
Imports in Goods
Imports increased in August, 2021 by 11% compared to July, 2021. It also increased by 32% compared to August, 2020 and reached USD 560 Million.
Imports from Israel increased by 13% in August, 2021 compared to July, 2021 and it represented 55% of total imports in August, 2021.
At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 7% compared to July, 2021.
|
|
600
|
|
Exports and Imports of August 2011-2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Aug-11
|
Aug-12
|
Aug-13
|
Aug-14
|
Aug-15
|
Aug-16
|
Aug-17
|
Aug-18
|
Aug-19
|
Aug-20
|
Aug-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
Exports
|
|
Trade Balance on Registered Goods
The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed an increase in trade deficit by 6% in August, 2021 compared to July, 2021. It also increased by 30% compared to August, 2020 and reached USD 421.3 Million.
For more information, please contact:
Palestinian Central Bureau of
Statistics
P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah
P6028179, Palestine.
Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700
Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710
Toll free.: 1800300300
E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.ps
Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps