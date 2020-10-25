PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during September, 09/2020

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* during September, 09/0202
Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings
The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings reached 105.97 with an increase of 0.13% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).
At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 0.34%, rental of equipment increased by 0.15%, and the prices of raw materials slightly increased by 0.03% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.
Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings
The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings reached 105.69 with an increase of 0.13% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).
At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 0.34%, rental of equipment increased by 0.12%, and the prices of raw materials slightly increased by 0.04% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.
Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings
The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings reached 103.16 with an increase of 0.26% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).
At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 19.0%, rental of equipment increased by 1902%, while the prices of raw materials slightly decreased by 0.07% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.
Decrease in the Road Cost Index (RCI)
The overall Road Cost Index (RCI) reached
107.77 with a decrease of 0.41% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base month December 2008=100).
At the level of major groups, rental of equipment decreased by 0.67%, the prices of raw materials decreased by 0.58%, and operating costs of equipment and maintenance decreased by 0.20%, while labour costs and wages increased by 0.31% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.
Increase in the Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI)
The overall Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) reached 114.23 with an increase of 0.18% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base month January 2010=100).
Water Networks Cost Index reached 119.77 with an increase of 0.24%, and Water Reservoirs Cost Index reached 102.06 with a slight increase of 0.05% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.
Slight Decrease in the Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI)
The overall Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) reached 109.55 with a slight decrease of 0.09% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base month January 2010=100).
Notice:
-
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for CCI, RCI, WNCI and SNCI has been collected using mobile phones.
-
Gaza Strip data is not available.
-
The difference in the percentage change in major groups of roads, construction, water networks, and sewage networks cost index is due to the nature compositions of these major groups.