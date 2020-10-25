PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during September, 09/2020

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* during September, 09/0202

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings reached 105.97 with an increase of 0.13% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 0.34%, rental of equipment increased by 0.15%, and the prices of raw materials slightly increased by 0.03% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings reached 105.69 with an increase of 0.13% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 0.34%, rental of equipment increased by 0.12%, and the prices of raw materials slightly increased by 0.04% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings reached 103.16 with an increase of 0.26% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased, rental of equipment increased, while the prices of raw materials slightly decreased by 0.07% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.