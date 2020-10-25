Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during September, 09/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 03:30am EDT

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 52/01/2020

Construction Cost Index (CCI), Road Cost Index (RCI), Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) and Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) in the West Bank* during September, 09/0202

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for residential buildings reached 105.97 with an increase of 0.13% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 0.34%, rental of equipment increased by 0.15%, and the prices of raw materials slightly increased by 0.03% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Non-residential Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for non- residential buildings reached 105.69 with an increase of 0.13% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 0.34%, rental of equipment increased by 0.12%, and the prices of raw materials slightly increased by 0.04% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Construction Cost Index (CCI) for Skeleton Buildings

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) for skeleton buildings reached 103.16 with an increase of 0.26% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base year 2013=100).

At the level of major groups, labour costs and wages increased by 19.0%, rental of equipment increased by 1902%, while the prices of raw materials slightly decreased by 0.07% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.

Decrease in the Road Cost Index (RCI)

The overall Road Cost Index (RCI) reached

107.77 with a decrease of 0.41% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base month December 2008=100).

At the level of major groups, rental of equipment decreased by 0.67%, the prices of raw materials decreased by 0.58%, and operating costs of equipment and maintenance decreased by 0.20%, while labour costs and wages increased by 0.31% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.

Increase in the Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI)

The overall Water Networks Cost Index (WNCI) reached 114.23 with an increase of 0.18% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base month January 2010=100).

Water Networks Cost Index reached 119.77 with an increase of 0.24%, and Water Reservoirs Cost Index reached 102.06 with a slight increase of 0.05% during September 2020 compared with the previous month.

Slight Decrease in the Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI)

The overall Sewage Networks Cost Index (SNCI) reached 109.55 with a slight decrease of 0.09% in the West Bank* during September 2020 compared with August 2020 (base month January 2010=100).

Notice:

  1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for CCI, RCI, WNCI and SNCI has been collected using mobile phones.
  2. Gaza Strip data is not available.
  3. The difference in the percentage change in major groups of roads, construction, water networks, and sewage networks cost index is due to the nature compositions of these major groups.

Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 52/01/2020

Note:

*Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: (972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 0011011011

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 07:29:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aSAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
03:33aLee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
RE
03:30aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Price Indices for Construction Cost, Road Cost, Water Networks Cost, Sewage Networks Cost in the West Bank, during September, 09/2020
PU
03:23aSouth Korea President Moon to send flowers to Samsung Lee's funeral
RE
02:46aChina's Sept soybean imports from Brazil soar 51%
RE
02:46aTurkey extends exploration in disputed Mediterranean area to Nov. 4
RE
02:00aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's bond market sees 5.7t yuan issuance in September
PU
12:42aLeft-leaning NDP projected to form majority British Columbia govt-CBC
RE
12:40aWORLD BANK : Farmers Double their Income with Project Support in Kabul Province
PU
10/24Australia's COVID-19 epicentre delays decision on lifting lockdown restrictions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED : Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil - Bloomberg
2SAMSUNG'S LEE: tainted titan who built a global tech giant
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78 -- Update
4Lee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
5China's Sept soybean imports from Brazil soar 51%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group