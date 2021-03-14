Log in
PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Consumer Price Index During, February , 02/2021

03/14/2021 | 04:55am EDT
Palestinian Central Bureau of StatisticsIncrease in the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

During February 2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during February

2021 Recorded an Increase by 0.33% compared with January 2021 (by 0.51% in Jerusalem J1*, by 0.46% in the West Bank**, while it decreased by 0.20% in Gaza Strip).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for February 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups

Percent Change

Fresh Chicken

Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"

Fish, Live, Fresh, Chilled, or Frozen

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Meat

Vegetable Oil

Eggs

Potatoes and other Tubers

Fresh Vegetables

  • + 5.32%

  • + 3.51%

  • + 2.50%

  • + 1.77%

  • + 1.33%

  • + 1.28%

  • + 0.83%

- 8.09%

- 1.76%The Palestinian CPI during February 2021 decreased by 0.20% compared with February 2020 (by 0.96% in Gaza Strip, with a slight decrease by 0.06% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.35% in Jerusalem J1*).

Notice for Users:

1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates interview.

2. The number of outlets, from which Consumer Prices are collected in Palestine, reached 2,696 outlets in February 2021. The percentage for the completion of data collection process is as follows:

Region

Number of Collected Outlets

Number of Non-Collected

Outlets

Percentage of Collected

Outlets

West Bank**

1,713

79

96%

Gaza Strip

709

20

97%

Jerusalem J1*

174

1

99%

Total

2,596

100

96%

3. All services outlets are excluded from collecting their data for February 2021, because of quarterly collection frequency.

4. The number of price observations collected to compile the Palestinian Consumer Price index is 38,395 price observations; where 97% was collected in February 2021. Hence, the percentages are distributed as follows within the Palestinian regions:

Region

Number of

Actual

Collected Observations

Estimated Number of Observations

Percentage of Actual Collected Observations

West Bank**

26,252

575

98%

Gaza Strip

9,257

100

99%

Jerusalem J1*

1,831

380

83%

Palestine

37,340

1,055

97%

5. International recommendations are followed in estimating the missing data, which are mentioned in the Consumer Price Index guide. Moreover, the (Group Relative Method) is one of the best methods used to estimate the missing data, which is the process of estimating the prices based on the change in the prices of the remaining sources for the same category. Accordingly, in case of the closure of an entire source on a temporary basis, all the prices of that source have been estimated based on the change in the prices of the sources that share the same items, which are collected from that source.

6. The estimate also used at the (Next Level Up in Aggregation) in case of the disappearance of the index for a whole sub-group or a higher group reaching up to the major groups that constitute the index.

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710 Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.psWeb-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 08:54:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
