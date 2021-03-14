PCBS Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics : The Consumer Price Index During, February , 02/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of StatisticsIncrease in the Consumer Price Index (CPI)

During February 2021

The overall CPI for Palestine during February

2021 Recorded an Increase by 0.33% compared with January 2021 (by 0.51% in Jerusalem J1*, by 0.46% in the West Bank**, while it decreased by 0.20% in Gaza Strip).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for February 2021 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups

Percent Change

Fresh Chicken

Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"

Fish, Live, Fresh, Chilled, or Frozen

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Meat

Vegetable Oil

Eggs

Potatoes and other Tubers

Fresh Vegetables

+ 5.32%

+ 3.51%

+ 2.50%

+ 1.77%

+ 1.33%

+ 1.28%

+ 0.83%

- 8.09%

- 1.76%The Palestinian CPI during February 2021 decreased by 0.20% compared with February 2020 (by 0.96% in Gaza Strip, with a slight decrease by 0.06% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.35% in Jerusalem J1*).

Notice for Users:

1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates interview.

2. The number of outlets, from which Consumer Prices are collected in Palestine, reached 2,696 outlets in February 2021. The percentage for the completion of data collection process is as follows:

Region Number of Collected Outlets Number of Non-Collected Outlets Percentage of Collected Outlets West Bank** 1,713 79 96% Gaza Strip 709 20 97% Jerusalem J1* 174 1 99% Total 2,596 100 96%

3. All services outlets are excluded from collecting their data for February 2021, because of quarterly collection frequency.

4. The number of price observations collected to compile the Palestinian Consumer Price index is 38,395 price observations; where 97% was collected in February 2021. Hence, the percentages are distributed as follows within the Palestinian regions:

Region Number of Actual Collected Observations Estimated Number of Observations Percentage of Actual Collected Observations West Bank** 26,252 575 98% Gaza Strip 9,257 100 99% Jerusalem J1* 1,831 380 83% Palestine 37,340 1,055 97%

5. International recommendations are followed in estimating the missing data, which are mentioned in the Consumer Price Index guide. Moreover, the (Group Relative Method) is one of the best methods used to estimate the missing data, which is the process of estimating the prices based on the change in the prices of the remaining sources for the same category. Accordingly, in case of the closure of an entire source on a temporary basis, all the prices of that source have been estimated based on the change in the prices of the sources that share the same items, which are collected from that source.

6. The estimate also used at the (Next Level Up in Aggregation) in case of the disappearance of the index for a whole sub-group or a higher group reaching up to the major groups that constitute the index.

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact: Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710 Toll free.: 1800300300 E-Maildiwan@pcbs.gov.psWeb-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps