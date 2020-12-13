Log in
PCBS: The Consumer Price Index During, November, 11/2020

12/13/2020 | 04:25am EST
State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 13/12/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Decrease in the Consumer Price Index

(CPI) November ,11/2020

The overall CPI for Palestine during November 2020 Recorded a Decrease by 0.37% compared with October 2020 (by 0.42% in Gaza Strip, by 0.38% in the West Bank**, and by 0.23% in Jerusalem J1*).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for November 2020 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups

Percent Change

Fresh Fruit

- 4.70%

Fresh Vegetables

- 4.53%

Fresh Chicken

- 3.09%

Eggs

- 2.07%

Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol"

- 1.26%

Dried Vegetables

+ 4.16%

Gas

+ 3.02%

The Palestinian CPI during November 2020 decreased by 0.76% compared with November 2019 (by 1.11% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.79% in Gaza Strip, and by 0.28% in Jerusalem J1*).

Notice for Users:

  1. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and inability to conduct face-to-face interview, data for Consumer Price Index has been collected using mobile phones, in all of the Palestinian Governorates interview.
  2. The number of outlets, from which Consumer Prices are collected in Palestine, reached 2,676 outlets in November 2020. The percentage for the completion of data collection process is as follows:

Region

Number

Number of

Percentage

of

Non-

of

Collected

Collected

Collected

Outlets

Outlets

Outlets

West

1,707

85

95%

Bank**

Gaza

686

23

97%

Strip

Jerusalem

123

52

70%

J1*

Total

2,516

160

94%

  1. All services outlets are excluded from collecting their data for November 2020, because of quarterly collection frequency.
  2. The number of price observations collected to compile the Palestinian Consumer Price index is 38,395 price observations; where 97% was collected in November 2020. Hence, the percentages are as follows within the Palestinian regions:

Region

Number of

Estimated

Percentage

Actual

Number of

of Actual

Collected

Observations

Collected

Observation

Observation

West

26,024

803

97%

Bank**

Gaza

9,236

121

99%

Strip

Jerusale

1,923

288

87%

m J1*

Palestine

37,183

1,212

97%

5. International recommendations are followed in estimating the missing data, which are mentioned in the Consumer Price Index guide. Moreover, the (Group Relative Method) is one of the best methods used to estimate the missing data, which is the process of estimating the prices based on the change in the prices of the remaining sources for the same category. Accordingly, in case of the closure of an entire source on a temporary basis, all the prices of that source have been estimated based on the change in the prices of the sources that share the same items, which are collected from that source.

1

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 13/12/2020

6. The estimate also used at the (Next Level Up in Aggregation) in case of the disappearance of the index for a whole sub-group or a higher group reaching up to the major groups that constitute the index.

Notes:

*Data represent those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

**Data exclude those parts of Jerusalem, which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site:http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

2

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 13 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 09:24:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
