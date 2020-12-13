PCBS: The Consumer Price Index During, November, 11/2020

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics (PCBS)

Decrease in the Consumer Price Index

(CPI) November ,11/2020

The overall CPI for Palestine during November 2020 Recorded a Decrease by 0.37% compared with October 2020 (by 0.42% in Gaza Strip, by 0.38% in the West Bank**, and by 0.23% in Jerusalem J1*).

The changes in Palestinian CPI for November 2020 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups Percent Change Fresh Fruit - 4.70% Fresh Vegetables - 4.53% Fresh Chicken - 3.09% Eggs - 2.07% Liquid Fuel for Car "Petrol" - 1.26% Dried Vegetables + 4.16% Gas + 3.02%

The Palestinian CPI during November 2020 decreased by 0.76% compared with November 2019 (by 1.11% in the West Bank**, while it increased by 0.79% in Gaza Strip, and by 0.28% in Jerusalem J1*).

