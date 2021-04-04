PCBS: The Industrial Production Index, February, 02/2021

of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

February,02/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 99.07 during February 2021 with a decrease of 2.43% compared to January 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for February 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 12.32% which had a share of 2.89% of the total industry, the activities of

Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 9.31% which had a share of 1.84% of the total industry, and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 2.24% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry, while the

activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply increased by 0.39% which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry.

Notice:

1. The base year of Industrial Production Index has been updated to be 2019.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

