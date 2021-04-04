Log in
PCBS: The Industrial Production Index, February, 02/2021

04/04/2021 | 03:10am EDT
State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

Published on: 04/04/2021

of Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine during

February,02/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 99.07 during February 2021 with a decrease of 2.43% compared to January 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for February 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Mining and Quarrying by 12.32% which had a share of 2.89% of the total industry, the activities of

Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation by 9.31% which had a share of 1.84% of the total industry, and the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 2.24% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry, while the

activities of Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply increased by 0.39% which had a share of 7.38% of the total industry.

Notice:

1. The base year of Industrial Production Index has been updated to be 2019.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 07:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
