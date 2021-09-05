Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

PCBS: The Industrial Production Index, July, 07/2021

09/05/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

State of Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau

of Statistics

Published on: 05/09/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine

during July, 07/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 100.43 during July 2021 with a decrease of 6.71% compared to June 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for July 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 9.04% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry, and the

activities of Water Supply, Sewerage,

Waste Management and Remediation by

8.95% which had a share of 1.84% of the total

industry. While the activities of Electricity,

Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

increased by 19.77% which had a share of

7.38% of the total industry, and the activities

of Mining and Quarrying increased by

3.29% which had a share of 2.89% of the total

industry.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

P.O BOX 1647, Ramallah, P6028179, Palestine. Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aQUANTUM COMPUTING : Author and Cybersecurity Expert, Jim West, will be a VIP speaker and panelist at the Arizona Technology Summit in Scottsdale, AZ on September 8th
AQ
02:32aPCBS : The Industrial Production Index, July, 07/2021
PU
02:22aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF SOCIALIST REPU : Vietnam, Russia enhance bilateral defence cooperation
PU
12:55aDivers to try to locate source of reported oil spill in Gulf after Hurricane Ida
RE
12:52aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : 84 Percent of South Pars Wells Productive
PU
09/04New Zealand tried to deport attacker for years after he arrived as refugee
RE
09/04Divers to try to locate source of reported oil spill in Gulf - Coast Guard
RE
09/04NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT : COVID-19 updates
PU
09/04Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed
RE
09/04Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 bln opioid settlement to proceed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlemen..
2Lagardere CEO: There is no conflict with Arnault
3Electricite de France : EDF CEO says in-depth reform still key to group..
4Mewah International : Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into globa..
5Abu Dhabi National Oil for Distribution : ADNOC Distribution celebrates..

HOT NEWS