PCBS: The Industrial Production Index, July, 07/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

Decrease in the Industrial Production

Index (IPI) in Palestine

during July, 07/2021

The overall IPI in Palestine reached 100.43 during July 2021 with a decrease of 6.71% compared to June 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).

IPI for July 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 9.04% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry, and the

activities of Water Supply, Sewerage,

Waste Management and Remediation by

8.95% which had a share of 1.84% of the total

industry. While the activities of Electricity,

Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

increased by 19.77% which had a share of

7.38% of the total industry, and the activities

of Mining and Quarrying increased by

3.29% which had a share of 2.89% of the total

industry.

Please note that the press release in English is brief compared to the Arabic version.

