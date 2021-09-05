PCBS: The Industrial Production Index, July, 07/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics
(PCBS)
Decrease in the Industrial Production
Index (IPI) in Palestine
during July, 07/2021
The overall IPI in Palestine reached 100.43 during July 2021 with a decrease of 6.71% compared to June 2021 (Base Year 2019 = 100).
IPI for July 2021 decreased due to the decrease in the activities of Manufacturing Industry by 9.04% which had a share of 87.89% of the total industry, and the
activities of Water Supply, Sewerage,
Waste Management and Remediation by
8.95% which had a share of 1.84% of the total
industry. While the activities of Electricity,
Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
increased by 19.77% which had a share of
7.38% of the total industry, and the activities
of Mining and Quarrying increased by
3.29% which had a share of 2.89% of the total
industry.
