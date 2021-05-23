Log in
PCBS: The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for March, 03/2021

05/23/2021 | 01:51am EDT
Palestine

Palestinian Central Bureau ofIssued on: 23/05/2021 Statistics

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

An increase in registered* Exports and Imports in Goods by 15% and 12% respectively in March, 03/2021 compared to the previous month

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in March, 2021 by 15% compared to February, 2021. It also increased by 73% compared to March, 2020 and reached USD 114.7 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in March, 2021 by 17% compared to February, 2021 and it represented 88% of total exports in March, 2021

On the other hand, exports to other countries decreased by 1% during the same period compared to February, 2021.

Imports in Goods

Imports increased in March, 2021 by 12% compared to February, 2021. It also increased by 26% compared to March, 2020 and reached USD 506.3 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 7% in March, 2021 compared to February, 2021 and it represented 52% of total imports in March, 2021.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 19% compared to February, 2021.

Exports and Imports of March 2011-2021

600

506.3

USD

500

400

383

Million

300

in

200

Value

114.7

100

55.5

0

Mar-11

Mar-12

Mar-13

Mar-14

Mar-15

Mar-16

Mar-17

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Mar-21

Imports

Exports

Trade Balance on Registered Goods

The trade balance which represents the difference between exports and imports showed an increase in trade deficit by 11% in March, 2021 compared to February, 2021. It also increased by 17% compared to March, 2020 and reached USD 391.6 Million.

For more information, please contact:

Palestinian Central Bureau of

Statistics

P.O BOX 1647,

Ramallah P6028179, Palestine.

Tel: (972/970) 2 2982700

Fax: ( 972/970) 2 2982710

Toll free.: 1800300300

E-Mail diwan@pcbs.gov.ps

Web-Site: http://www.pcbs.gov.ps

(*): Includes actual data received from official sources.

Disclaimer

PCBS - Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 05:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
