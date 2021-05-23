PCBS: The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Registered External Trade In Goods for March, 03/2021

Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics

(PCBS)

An increase in registered* Exports and Imports in Goods by 15% and 12% respectively in March, 03/2021 compared to the previous month

Exports in Goods

Exports increased in March, 2021 by 15% compared to February, 2021. It also increased by 73% compared to March, 2020 and reached USD 114.7 Million.

Exports to Israel increased in March, 2021 by 17% compared to February, 2021 and it represented 88% of total exports in March, 2021

On the other hand, exports to other countries decreased by 1% during the same period compared to February, 2021.

Imports in Goods

Imports increased in March, 2021 by 12% compared to February, 2021. It also increased by 26% compared to March, 2020 and reached USD 506.3 Million.

Imports from Israel increased by 7% in March, 2021 compared to February, 2021 and it represented 52% of total imports in March, 2021.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 19% compared to February, 2021.