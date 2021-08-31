PCI™ Signs Lease on First in a Series of Regional Sites in San Antonio, TX

Opening is Part of a Multi-Year Growth Strategy and Aggressive Expansion Plan to Bring Fully Integrated Portfolio of Print, Mail and Marketing Solutions Nationwide

Postal Center International™ (PCI), the leading print, mail and marketing solutions partner, today announced it signed a multi-year lease agreement for the first in a series of regional sites across the country. The newest PCI site, located at 4958 Stout Drive in San Antonio’s thriving downtown business area, encompasses 100,000+ square feet of office and production space. The site expands the company’s footprint beyond its Weston, Florida national headquarters, to provide clients across the country with increased solutions and deeper competitive advantages.

“We are excited to join San Antonio’s vibrant, dynamic business community and are extremely proud to bring our legacy of operating vigor to a city known for its technological innovation and high-caliber workforce,” said Ismael Diaz, president, PCI. “We’re steering our brand into new, exciting waters to build the portfolio we envision. Our long and tenured history will enable us to drive scale quickly, not only in San Antonio but also in other high-impact and highly centralized regions around the country.”

Powering Market Expansion Under a Proven Strategy

PCI’s move into San Antonio, Texas is part of the company’s nationwide expansion of regional office, production and presort mailing sites that will increase the company’s footprint. The interior build-out of the site, like PCI’s national headquarters, will include best-in-class equipment, market-leading software and client-first solutions. The climate-controlled building offers a state-of-the-art back-up generator, a fenced and secured loading area and an Early Suppression, Fast Response (ESFR) fire safety system. The build-out will model PCI’s signature Powerhouse navy blue and environmental elements produced by its in-house sign division. The company is expected to host an official grand opening in the fall.

“San Antonio was selected as our first regional site because of its central location and fiercely entrepreneurial spirit, which closely aligns with our brand,” said Diaz. “PCI was founded nearly 40 years ago. Since then, it has pioneered by bringing print, mail and marketing together in one place. Through the new regional site, we can deliver these same solutions across the country, with the production ease and cost-efficiency enterprise clients expect when partnering with us.”

Client-First Mindset Delivered Nationwide via Client-Centric Core Values

PCI has built its reputation on client excellence, operational vigor and regulatory compliance, while also serving as an exceptional employer, active community partner and environmentally sustainable organization. As the company sets to further expand, it has formalized its Client-Centric Values, a set of 10 principles emphasizing the collaborative partnerships it shares with clients each day. These principles communicate what it means to be the PCI Powerhouse—streamlining workflows, shortening production schedules and driving unprecedented innovation, efficiency and value for clients across industry verticals and consumer segments.

About PCI

PCI is a leading print, mail and marketing solutions partner. Renowned as the one of the nation’s largest, state-of-the-art transactional printing, postal and mail processing service organizations, the company’s family of brands will employ 280+ associates, with annual sales of approximately $200 million, at its national headquarters in Weston, Florida and new regional site in San Antonio, Texas. PCI delivers exceptional marketing and creative, e-business, print, promotional, fulfillment, mail, signs and packaging solutions for enterprise clients in industries such as banking, government, healthcare, hospitality and insurance. PCI is a HIPAA-compliant Certified Minority Supplier at the state and national levels. It holds multiple security, sustainability and quality certifications including: HITRUST CSF®; FDR; PCI DSS; SOC 2 (Type 2); FSC; SFI; PEFC; and G7. To learn more, visit PCIbrands.com.

